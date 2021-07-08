Stephen Lang is back as Norman Nordstrom, a.k.a. the Blind Man, in the new poster for Don’t Breathe 2. The poster features the Blind Man smashing a glass window with a hammer, a terrifying sight that teases the violent sequel to one of 2016’s best horror movies.

Don’t Breathe 2’s official trailer, released last week, reveals the movie is set years apart from the original, as the Blind Man has finally achieved his goal of adopting a daughter. Norman is seen training Phoenix (Madelyn Grace) to defend against any kind of danger in the trailer. However, said training is not enough to stop Phoenix from getting kidnapped by a group of home invaders. To get his daughter back, the Blind Man needs to find the kidnappers’ hideout and take them out one by one.

Don't Breathe 2 is the feature debut of director Rodo Sayagues. Sayagues directs from a script he co-wrote with previous Don't Breathe director Fede Álvarez; the two have also co-written the script for the first movie. Sayagues and Álvarez also serve as producers on the film alongside Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert. The movie was shot in secret during the pandemic, and while no one was expecting a sequel for Don’t Breathe, it looks like Sayagues and Álvarez found an exciting way to bring the Blind Man back.

The Blind Man will return when Don't Breathe 2 premieres in dark movie theaters on August 13. Check out the new poster below.

Here's the official (and short) synopsis for Don't Breathe 2:

The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

