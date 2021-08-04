The red band trailer for Don’t Breathe 2 is here to gives us a taste of all the different ways Norman Nordstrom, a.k.a. the Blind Man, will kill a new unfortunate group of home invaders. Stephen Lang is back as the Blind Man, who looks much scarier in the new trailer as he wreaks havoc while trying to rescue his kidnapped adoptive daughter Phoenix (Madelyn Grace).

The new trailer was edited to celebrate some of the early positive reactions Don’t Breathe 2 got from critics. So, as we see the “eye-popping” quote on the screen, the Blind Man uses his thumbs to smash the eyes of a home invader. And while the quotes tell us Don’t Breathe 2 “breathes new life into the horror franchise”, the Blind Man is using super glue to block another invader’s breathing. If the rest of the movie is as creative as the red band trailer, we’re in for a treat!

As revealed by Don’t Breathe 2’s first trailer, the sequel will inverse the logic of the first movie by leading the Blind Man to the hideout of a group of criminals who kidnap his daughter. The sequel, then, will make the Blind Man the invader, as he smashes his way inside the criminals’ hideout.

Don't Breathe 2 is the feature debut of director Rodo Sayagues. Sayagues directs from a script he co-wrote with previous Don't Breathe director Fede Álvarez; the two have also co-written the script for the first movie. Sayagues and Álvarez also serve as producers on the film alongside Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert.

The Blind Man will return when Don't Breathe 2 premieres in dark movie theaters on August 13. Check the red band trailer below.

Here's the official (and short) synopsis for Don't Breathe 2:

The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

