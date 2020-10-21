‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Lands Late 2021 Release Date

We were as surprised as anybody when Don’t Breathe 2 wrapped production last week in Serbia, but the updates just keep coming on the highly-anticipated slasher sequel. Screen Gems has set a premiere date of August 13, 2021 for the film, so hopefully, we have the whole pandemic thing under wraps by then. I’m very excited for Don’t Breathe 2 but I’m also pretty excited about breathing in general.

Fede Alvarez (The Girl in the Spider’s Web) directed the first Don’t Breathe, which stumbled out of the darkness in 2016 to an impressive $157 million worldwide box office on a $10 million budget. The film follows a trio of thieves who break into a blind veteran’s home in Detroit. The veteran, played by Stephen Lang, proceeds to murder the utter shit out of the crew, and numerous unpleasant things come to light over the course of the night.

Alvarez co-wrote the sequel but handed direction duties over to Rodo Sayagues—who has collaborated with Alvarez as far back as his 2009 break-out Panic Attack! and also co-wrote the first Don’t Breathe—making his directorial debut. Sam Raimi (Evil Dead) is also on board as producer.

Don’t Breathe 2 will (hopefully!) hit theaters on August 13, 2021. For more gory horror goodness, check out our own Tom Reimann’s ranking of every single kill in the Friday the 13th franchise. Lang’s tweet announcing the Don’t Breathe 2 production wrap is below.