Sony Pictures has debuted the first trailer for Don't Breathe 2, this year's follow-up to the 2016 horror movie that sees Stephen Lang reprising his role as Norman Nordstrom, aka "The Blind Man," who has moved to a new home with a new daughter figure (Madelyn Grace), but finds himself confronting familiar forces. The new horror-thriller film, set several years after the events of the first movie, is slated to be theatrically released this August. Rodo Sayagues helms the sequel (his feature debut) on a script he co-wrote with previous Don't Breathe director Fede Álvarez, and the two also serve as producers on the film alongside Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert.

Some things will feel familiar in this trailer, especially in the jolting action-horror sequences pitting in-over-their-head goons against Norman that take place in yet another dark, rundown house (we gotta get Norman a better realtor). But even in this familiarity lies a ton of brutal, primal power. And in the newer elements of the film, especially regarding Grace as the daughter figure Norman always wanted, this primal power is granted a higher set of stakes from both parties. Now Norman has someone to protect beyond himself — and it looks like these criminals know that, too. I've seen three clips from the film, and this trailer does a good job of hinting at all of the thrills involved (even though it chops up an impressive oner into a series of quick shots here) while promising an expansion beyond the world of the first film.

Don't Breathe 2 will premiere in theaters on August 13. Check out the official trailer below:

Here's the official, cryptic synopsis for Don't Breathe 2:

The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

