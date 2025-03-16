Every new season of Survivor is marked by those players that fans write off early on. There are those whose first few moments on the reality competition show are characterized by frequent meltdowns as they struggle to cope under the intense pressure of the game, like Bhanu Gopal of Survivor 46 or Andy Rueda of Survivor 47, and those that play too hard right out of the gate, like Emily Flippen of Survivor 45 or Rome Cooney of Survivor 47. These players often cause a flurry on social media of viewers who simply can’t wait to see them be voted out. Survivor 48 is no different, with Saiounia "Sai" Hughley already drawing the ire of Survivor fans with her aggressive gameplay and the “lack of filter” that she has already acknowledged as getting her into trouble “a lot of the time.” But, while viewers are already speculating that Sai has sealed an early fate for herself in the game, some of those “unlikeable” players from seasons past have proven that it’s far too early to count Sai out on Survivor 48.

‘Survivor’ Transformations Yield Some of the Best ‘Survivor’ Players