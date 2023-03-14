Imagine the unexplainable horror of the event when it can only be described — but not shown — on a streaming platform — which is supposed to be the most unhinged of all formats. Don't F--k With Cats focuses on such real acts that will leave a chilling effect on the viewers, cats, and humans alike. Mark Lewis' Netflix docuseries follows a new-age manhunt enabled by the internet to catch a killer who's equally enabled by the anonymity offered by the virtual world to commit crimes that only become more vicious with time. The events in Don't F--k With Cats would have made for a great horror film any day, only if they didn't happen for real.

The true crime docuseries showcase the two sides of the virtual world existing on the internet. While one side thrives on the sense of community that the online world brings, the other reflects the level of depravity abundant on the web. As the manhunt for an internet killer picks up pace, people from different parts of the world come together to put an end Without question, Don't F-- With Cats is a triumphant saga of putting an end to an inhuman criminal's actions. At the same time, it also highlights how the need for fame and validation becomes the biggest motivator in pushing one to do the unthinkable. The internet provides the perfect means to enable the depravity of Luka Magnotta, who possibly got the further motivation to dive deeper into his dark crimes through the initial attention he received.

'Don't F--k With Cats' Focuses on the Internet's Obsession With a Killer

Magnotta was introduced to the world when a YouTube video titled "1 boy 2 kittens" featuring a hooded man, who vacuum seals two kittens until they suffocate and die, became viral. The video led to the creation of a Facebook group consisting of internet sleuths who wanted to find the one responsible for the video. And so began a manhunt to find the man who messed up with the most precious of beings, if the narrative of the docuseries is to be believed cats. With Deanna Thompson, who went by the Facebook profile named Baudi Moovan, and popular author John Green leading the investigation to find the kitten killer, the man behind the acts also starts enjoying the attention. After his first video in 2010, he released another video a year later. In the second video, he drowned a kitten by taping it to a broomstick. The video was titled "Bathtime LOL."

As the depravity of the anonymous man's crimes grew, so did the obsession of the internet sleuths who wanted the man behind bars at all costs. Using clues from the uploaded videos, the investigation aimed at tracing the internet killer. With people from all around the world joining in, including a biker gang, the investigation achieves some success as the man is revealed to be a former aspiring actor named Luka Rocco Magnotta. But before the group tastes success, they are also faced with the grim reality of the investigation they were leading. A man named Edward Jordan became the target of the group's ire when he was mistaken for the kitten killer.

Already suffering from depression, Jordan later died by suicide. While he may or may not have committed the act as a consequence of being the target of an online witch hunt, it is too naive to claim it could not have had any possible role. At this point, just like Magnotta, the group of individuals leading the investigation also become complacent in death, albeit unknowingly. Here, Don't F--k With Cats tries to bring out, for the first time, how complacent the group chasing Magnotta could have been in pushing the man to chase further popularity through his crimes.

Magnotta achieved peak notoriety when Lin Jun, a Chinese student, became his latest victim, bringing the police into the picture. After uploading a video portraying his killing of Lin Jun with a screwdriver disguised as an icepick and dismembering Jun's body, Magnotta commits cannibalism and necrophilia before mailing the body to different parts of the city, including the offices of the Liberal Party and Conservative Party of Canada. The police refused to believe the video at first but confirmed the video to be an authentic one. CCTV footage confirmed that Magnotta was behind the killing as he was seen last with the victim who was identified as Lin Jun.

Luka Magnotta's Crimes Were Inspired by Pop Culture

Magnotta successfully managed to escape to Paris, where he managed to dodge the police for quite some time before heading to Berlin. In France, Magnotta used a passport under the name "Kirk Tramell." However, the manhunt came to an end in Berlin when he was identified at an internet café and arrested by the local police. At the time of his arrest, coincidentally, Magnotta was reading stories about his own crimes. This fact proved to be a further stamp on Magnotta's craving for popularity as he was portrayed by the media to be a psychopath who yearned for fame. Magnotta's history as an unsuccessful model and controversial past did no service to his cause when it came to his public image.

It was later put together that Luka Magnotta was inspired by Sharon Stone's character Catherine Tramell, the main antagonist of the erotic thriller Basic Instinct. Lin Jun was killed in the exact manner as the character of Johnny Boz was killed in the movie. Later, Magnotta confessed to committing the crimes under the pressure of a man named Emanuel "Manny" Lopez, but it turned out that Manny was also the name of Catherine Tramell's ex-boyfriend from the movie. As expected, Magnotta was sentenced to life in prison for his crimes even though his mother believes that he was targeted for no reason by a bunch of internet crazies.

'Don't F--k With Cats' Scrutinizes The True Crime Genre

Despite the grim reality the docuseries portrays, there are deeper and more horrifying questions encapsulated in the series of events. Firstly, the series seeks introspection from the group of internet sleuths who drew much of the investigation. The possibility that Magnotta would have never moved to kill a human from killing kittens if he had not received the massive attention, which he did, is explored. Moreover, on an ending note, the docuseries even pitches whether Don't F--k With Cats also ends up serving Magnotta's ultimate purpose: achieving fame. If one does not realize this through the course of the docuseries, the truth takes a moment to sink in before the realization comes through that it does, ultimately, serve Magnotta's motivations to attract more eyes.

Apart from being a well-crafted docuseries that follows another haunting true-crime story, Don't F--k With Cats puts the entire true-crime genre in the confession box as the killers always end up being popular names while the victims are forgotten — a fate imposed on Lin Jun as well. While whether Magnotta's actions were propelled by the fame that came his way through his acts is still arguable, Don't F--k With Cats presents the series of events in a fashion that holds the participants as well as the viewers accountable for their intrigue in true crime. If anything, Don't F--k With Cats manages to leave the viewer with questions that may be obvious but are still worth asking.