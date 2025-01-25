There's nothing better in a good horror movie than a terrifying score to go with it. Can you imagine Psycho without the kick of the soundtrack during the shower scene, or any of the shark attacks in Jaws without John Williams' musical mastery? John Carpenter is a bit of a horror maestro himself and even composed the iconic score for his 1978 film, Halloween. As scary as the score for that movie is, it's a rock song of all things that's just as effective. In horror, rock music is often used for lighter moments, but here, the use of Blue Öyster Cult's "Don't Fear the Reaper" became something to be afraid of. It worked so well that other films and TV shows have used it too, and fittingly, Halloween Ends poetically came back to it for the final scene.

"Don't Fear the Reaper" Is Blue Öyster Cult's Most Famous Song