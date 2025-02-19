David Oyelowo recently teamed up with Rebecca Ferguson for the hit sci-fi series Silo, where he plays a small role in the first season, but several years before the show ever premiered on Apple TV+, he headlined another major sci-fi project that’s making the rounds on streaming. Oyelowo stars alongside Euphoria veteran Storm Reid in Don’t Let Go, the 2019 R-rated mystery film following Detective Jack Radcliff (Oyelowo) and his recently-murdered niece as they work against the clock to try and stop her death from ever happening. Don’t Let Go is currently the third-most popular movie on Netflix, but the film was divisive among critics and audiences, earning a 42% score from the former and an 89% rating from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes while grossing $5 million against a $5 million budget.

Jacob Estes worked with Drew Daywalt to write the script and develop the story for Don’t Let Go, and Estes also directed the film. Estes has directed four films in his career and one in the six years since Don’t Let Go. In 2022, he helmed He’s Watching, the horror film that he also starred in alongside Susannah Rogers that’s currently streaming for free on Tubi. He made his directorial debut more than 20 years ago in Mean Creek, the R-rated psychological thriller starring Rory Culkin (brother of Macaulay and Kieran) and Ryan Kelley, and seven years later he teamed up with Spider-Man veteran Tobey Maguire for The Details, the drama/comedy that also features Ray Liotta, Elizabeth Banks, and Laura Linney. The Details was Maguire’s first major role after Spider-Man 3.

What Else Have the Stars of ‘Don’t Let Go’ Been in Lately?

2023 was a big year for David Oyelowo, who rose to a new level of stardom thanks to his performance in Silo, and he also led the Paramount+ series Lawmen: Bass Reeves and featured alongside LaKeith Stanfield in The Book of Clarence, the biblical epic that’s also streaming on Netflix. As for Storm Reid, she starred as Ellie’s friend Riley in an episode of The Last of Us Season 1, and she also ventured into the horror genre for a role in The Nun II, the supernatural thriller that’s currently streaming on Max. She also starred alongside Tim Griffin and Nia Long in the cyber thriller Missing.

Don't Let Go stars David Oyelowo and Storm Reid and was written and directed by David Estes.