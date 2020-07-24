Watch the ‘Don’t Look Deeper’ Comic-Con@Home Panel with Don Cheadle, Catherine Hardwicke and More!

–

The time has come; our Comic-Con@Home panel for Quibi’s Don’t Look Deeper is here! The new series was co-created by Jeffrey Lieber and Charlie McDonnell, with Catherine Hardwicke directing all 14 chapters. Helena Howard leads the cast as Aisha, a teenager growing up in Merced, California who starts to doubt who she is, raising some serious questions about her past and her parents. Don Cheadle steps in as Aisha’s father while Emily Mortimer plays her therapist, who’s also an artificial intelligence expert.

Yes, there is some very advanced technology involved, but Don’t Look Deeper is essentially a coming-of-age story about a young woman trying to figure out what qualities she got from her parents and what she’s learned on her own. It’s a concept that was inspired by McDonnell’s own fascination with how people are perceived versus who they want to be, something that also deeply resonated with Lieber as a parent. If you’re looking for a series loaded with curious tech that actually feels within our reach at this point, Don’t Look Deeper has you covered. But, it’s also a story that humanizes that tech and the creation of it by exploring its connection to personal identity.

Check out the full Comic-Con@Home panel for Don’t Look Deeper with Lieber, Hardwicke, Cheadle, Mortimer and Howard in the video at the top of this article to hear all about their personal feelings on the rise of AI in the real world, what it was like making one of the very first Quibi series, the evolution of the entertainment industry, and so much more! We’ve also got a handy breakdown of the full conversation for you below.

Don’t Look Deeper Panel: