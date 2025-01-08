The best horror films not only try to sink their hooks into you during the entire three acts of their runtime, but they also go for a wallop of an ending, so you're stunned as you turn off the TV or walk out of the theater. For example, Smile 2 was one of 2024's best horror films, but as scary as it was, it's that final image which stays with us the most. One of horror's most messed up, shocking finales goes to Martyrs, a 2008 French film, with a last scene that'll make your jaw drop as it sends a chill down your spine. Neither of these more modern examples can compare with 1973's Don't Look Now, starring Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie. This Nicolas Roeg film is a haunting story about loss, all building to an ending that will make you jump out of your seat and leave you feeling utterly hopeless.

'Don't Look Now' Is a Slowburn Horror Film About Grief

Close

Don't Look Now, written by Allan Scott and Chris Bryant, is based on a short story by Daphne du Maurier. The film, released in 1973, came out on the precipice of change for the horror genre, as the next year would see the likes of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Black Christmas come out, leading to the slasher wave a few years later. While Don't Look Now does have a slasher of an ending, its horror is instead found mostly in the pain of loss.