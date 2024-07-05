The Big Picture Donald Sutherland's horror thriller classic Don't Look Now unexpectedly surged to become the 8th most-streamed film after his death.

The film starring Sutherland and Julie Christie was initially overlooked but is now considered a British horror classic thanks to its unique editing, acting, and ending.

Directed by Nicolas Roeg and adapted from Daphne du Maurier's short story, the film explores the grief of parents after their daughter's drowning as they experience strange encounters in Venice.

There's a new hit movie on the streaming charts, and it's over 50 years old. In the wake of the tragic death of legendary actor Donald Sutherland on June 20, one of his most critically acclaimed films, Don't Look Now, has resurfaced on screens across the U.S. and, according to Reelgood's movie rankings, became the eighth most-streamed title for the week of June 20-26. It managed to surpass current hits like the Brat Pack documentary Brats and Netflix's Under Paris while falling just behind Godzilla Minus One and Dune: Part Two. Moreover, it's also not on one of the major streaming platforms, instead calling the ad-supported streamer Pluto TV home.

Sutherland's career has no shortage of hits, from his memorable turn in Invasion of the Body Snatchers in 1978 to M*A*S*H and Klute in 1970 and 1971 and, more recently, his commanding presence in The Hunger Games trilogy as President Snow. Don't Look Now, however, was a slower burn in terms of its popularity, as critics took some time to realize the brilliance of its unique editing style, flashbacks, and an all-timer ending that paid off everything the whodunnit was building toward while still leaving a few burning questions for audiences when the credits roll. A controversial graphic sex scene between Sutherland and his co-star Julie Christie also held the film back in the eyes of audiences eyes at the time, even earning an X rating in the U.K. It now holds a strong Certified Fresh rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and is considered a widely influential piece of British horror cinema, yet nothing about the film necessarily screams streaming darling compared to Sutherland's other popular features.

Don't Look Now explores the earth-shattering grief of parents John (Sutherland) and Laura Baxter (Christie) after the accidental drowning of their beloved daughter Christine (Sharon Williams). During their trip to Venice, as John begins working on a church restoration, two elderly sisters approach them with one claiming to be clairvoyant. She shares that their daughter is trying to warn them of something, a claim both John and Laura become increasingly convinced of during their time in the city. John, in particular, begins to see mysterious sightings and goes down a rabbit hole trying to make heads or tails of everything.

Who Is Behind 'Don't Look Now'?

The chilling horror thriller comes from director Nicolas Roeg and is adapted from the 1971 short story of the same name by Daphne du Maurier with Alan Scott and Chris Bryant penning the screenplay. Roeg, who himself died in 2018, earned three BAFTA nominations throughout his prolific career, one of which came for his directorial duties on Don't Look Now while the rest were for his color cinematography work on Far From the Madding Crowd and Nothing But the Best. Previously working under acclaimed helmers like Roger Corman and David Lean, he'd go on to lead a long list of films through 2014, including 1971's Walkabout, 1990 Roald Dahl adaptation The Witches with Anjelica Huston, and David Bowie's The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Don't Look Now is currently available to watch for free on Pluto TV.

Don't Look Now A married couple grieving the recent death of their young daughter are in Venice when they encounter two elderly sisters, one of whom is psychic and brings a warning from beyond. Release Date October 16, 1973 Director Nicolas Roeg Cast Julie Christie , Donald Sutherland Runtime 110

