Netflix has released a new clip from their highly-anticipated Don’t Look Up from The Big Short and Vice writer-director Adam McKay. The new clip features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep in this dark comedy about a comet heading directly towards Earth.

In addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence, Don’t Look Up will also feature Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Chiklis, Chris Evans, Gina Gershon, Ariana Grande, Paul Guilfoyle, Scott Mescudi, Melanie Lynskey, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, and Tomer Sisley.

In an interview with The New York Times, McKay talked about the idea for his latest film:

“It’s not the most high-concept bizarre idea — the idea of a disaster movie in which people don’t necessarily believe that the disaster is coming. It goes back to the trope of the mayor from Jaws: ‘Love to prove that, wouldn't you? Get your name into the National Geographic?’ So it’s two midlevel, very sincere astronomers who make the discovery of a lifetime, which is a killer asteroid headed toward Earth. They have to warn everyone and have to go on a media tour. It's them navigating the political landscape. It’s them navigating talk shows and how they're perceived. It's DiCaprio and Lawrence and Rob Morgan trying to warn the world. I call it a dark comedy.”

While McKay was known for his comedies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Step Brothers, McKays shift to more dramatic films like The Big Short and Vice has made the director a hit at the Oscars, with his last two films receiving nominations for Best Picture. With McKay, an insanely stacked cast, and a prime award season release date, Don't Look Up seems to be Netflix’s big play this year at the Academy Awards.

Don't Look Up comes to select theaters on December 10, and to Netflix on December 24. Check out the new clip from Don’t Look Now below.

