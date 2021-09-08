A new batch of Don’t Look Up images give us a better look at Meryl Streep as the President of the United States and the star-studded cast of Netflix’s dark comedy about the end of the world. While Streep’s clearly Trump-inspired President was already introduced in the film’s first teaser, EW's new exclusive images also give the first look at Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, revealing more details about their characters.

The new set of images shows Streep playing what seems to be a populist President, as she’s seen in public events waving and smiling and donning a hat with a slogan on it. A few photos also feature Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two low-level astronomers who find out a massive comet is coming towards Earth, which could mean the end of humanity as we know it. Although DiCaprio’s and Lawrence’s scientists try to warn the world about the cataclysm to come, they have to navigate the complex world of politics, where re-election is more important than the truth. Also, there will be no shortage of unbelievers that claim the scientific discovery is just a hoax.

Blanchett and Perry play cable news channel hosts in the new images, while Perlman is shown in full astronaut uniform. While the pictures also show many other cast members, their roles in the upcoming film are still unclear. The new images give a first look at Timothée Chalamet, Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi), Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Tomer Sisley, and Melanie Lynskey. Jonah Hill, who was shown in the first teaser and plays the president's son, also comes back in a picture taken from a meeting on the White House.

Directed by Adam McKay from a screenplay he wrote based on a story by David Sirota, Don’t Look Up cast also includes Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Mark Rylance, and Michael Chiklis. McKay produces Don’t Look Up, which was first planned as a climate change allegory but evolved to reflect the narrative disputes during the pandemic. According to McKay: “We can’t even talk to each other anymore. We can’t even agree. So it’s about climate change, but at its root it’s about what has the internet, what have cellphones, what has the modern world done to the way we communicate?”

Although Netflix bought Don’t Look Up exclusive distribution rights, the movie will be released in theaters before going to the streaming platform. Don't Look Up comes to select theaters on December 10 and to Netflix on December 24. Check the new images below:

