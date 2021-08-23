Netflix has announced the release date for Don’t Look Up, the latest film from The Big Short and Vice writer-director Adam McKay. After a release in select theaters on December 10th, McKay’s newest film will come to Netflix on December 24th.

Don’t Look Up centers around two low-level astronomers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who go on a tour to try to warn the world that a comet is on the way to destroy Earth. McKay isn’t always subtle with his films, but it certainly sounds like with Don’t Look Up, McKay is tackling the public’s inability to believe what experts say in matters of science.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: First 'Don't Look Up' Trailer Offers a Peek at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's Comet-Apocalypse Comedy

McKay has previously said that his film originally began as a criticism of how the world handles climate change, but that the pandemic has changed the film’s focus:

“That is kind of how it started. But then the pandemic hit. What that did was bring out what the movie is really about, which is how we communicate with each other. We can’t even talk to each other anymore. We can’t even agree. So it’s about climate change, but at its root it’s about what has the internet, what have cellphones, what has the modern world done to the way we communicate.”

McKay is no stranger to massive casts in his films, from the very beginning with his directorial debut, 2004’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, but Don’t Look Up might be his biggest cast yet. In addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence, Don’t Look Up will also feature Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Street, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Tomer Sisley, Melanie Lynskey, Gina Gershon, Michael Chiklis, and Paul Guilfoyle.

Don't Look Up comes to select theaters on December 10, and to Netflix on December 24.

KEEP READING: Adam McKay Says ‘Don’t Look Up’ Is a Dark Comedy and Has Evolved Beyond a Simple Climate Change Allegory

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Marvel’s Eternals’ Reveals Action Figures, LEGO Sets, and Funko POPs 'Eternals' arrives in theaters on November 5, but the toys arrive on October 1.

Read Next