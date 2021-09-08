Fresh off a batch of new images, Netflix has released the first official teaser trailer for director Adam McKay's highly anticipated new film Don't Look Up. The movie is an allegory for climate change, as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Rob Morgan play a trio of scientists trying to warn the world and its leaders about an impending asteroid impact that will end life as we know it, only to meet resistance and indifference at every turn.

This teaser trailer is a longer version of the first teaser that aired on TV awhile back, and while it begins the same, the back half features new footage of Jonah Hill as the President of the United States' (Meryl Streep) son. McKay is no stranger to comedy having helmed masterpieces like Anchorman and Step Brothers, and he won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for his first dramatic film The Big Short. His next serious effort, Vice, was received with a more divisive reaction but still scored key Academy Awards nominations, so it stands to reason he and Don't Look Up have a solid shot at the upcoming Oscars if the movie is any good.

The film wasn't quite ready in time for the fall film festival season but should be rolling out for critics in November ahead of a December release. Netflix is giving this one an exclusive theatrical run in select theaters before it goes wide on the streaming service on December 24th so... Merry Christmas?

Watch the Don't Look Up teaser trailer below. The film also stars Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley and Cate Blanchett.

