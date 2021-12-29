In a recent interview with Vogue, costume designer Susan Matheson talked about how Timothée Chalamet wanted to look in Adam McKay’s new comedy-drama film Don’t Look Up. It seems like Chalamet had binge-watched Tiger King during the quarantine like the rest of us, because he apparently wanted his character in the film to look like Joe Exotic.

Chalamet apparently had quite a few ideas for his look for the film. According to Matheson, Chalamet was influenced by the look of Joe Exotic, the now infamous star of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. Matheson said:

“The first thing he said to me was ‘I want a mullet,’ and of course, he sent me pictures of Joe Exotic, […] At the time everyone was obsessed with Joe, but instead I found this guy from New Zealand who had this amazing mullet and the moment I showed it to Timotheé, he said: ‘Bingo!'”

The look eventually evolved into the mullet we see in the film. The film features many transformations, including Lawerence’s dye job, DiCaprio’s tweed outfits, just to name a few.

The comedy-drama film chronicles the escapades of two climate scientists, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawerence, who attempt to inform the population about an asteroid that is set to hit and destroy Earth. The two must deal with politicians who have no idea what's going on, bureaucrats who don’t seem to care, and media outlets who are more interested in ratings over serving the public good as the space rock gets closer and closer.

Chalamet is one of the many big names attached to the film, with Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, and Jonah Hill also starring in the project. Don't Look Up is streaming on Netflix now.

