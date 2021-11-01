USA Today has published a new still from Adam McKay's upcoming Netflix awards contender Don't Look Up, giving us a new look at Timothée Chalamet's Quentin, an "evangelical shoplifting skater punk" who joins forces with two astronomers, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, to warn the world about an approaching comet that could destroy planet earth.

Chalamet is joined by Lawrence and DiCaprio in the still, as they wander the aisles of a quiet supermarket. The shelves are still healthily stocked, but debris on the floor suggests a bit of disorder - maybe this is picturing the calm before the comet-driven, frenzied storm?

While we're yet to see any evidence of Quentin's shoplift-y proclivities, the combat boots and matching camo pants are certainly befitting of a rough-and-rugged skater. Although that footwear might make it hard to do a kickflip.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: New 'Don't Look Up' Images Show Meryl Streep as a Trump-Like President of the United States

Previously released images have shown Meryl Streep in the role of a Trump-like populist POTUS, and a teaser released in September gave us a better look at the film's star-studded ensemble. McKay's more recent films, The Big Short and Vice, both fared well at the Oscars, netting a total of thirteen nominations and two wins between them.

The combination of McKay's awards history and the film's glitzy ensemble has led prognosticators to anticipate big things from the Netflix title, one of the studio's big plays this season - along with Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, Paolo Sorrentino's The Hand of God and Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter.

The film also stars Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley and Cate Blanchett. Don't Look Up comes to select theatres on December 10, and to Netflix on December 24. Check out the new image from Don't Look Up below.

Image via Netflix

KEEP READING: Official Teaser for 'Don't Look Up' Puts Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill Back in Dark Comedy Mode

Steve Buscemi Dressed Like His ’30 Rock’ Character for Halloween, Says How Do You Do to Fellow Trick-or-Treaters The actor passed out candy dressed as his beloved character from the hit series.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email