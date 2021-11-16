The new trailer for Adam McKay's political dark comedy Don't Look Up has just dropped and it would be funny if this isn't also the way our government would handle a real event that hasn't happened. And with a cast like this, it is surely a movie that is going to get some award season buzz. Don't Look Up will hit select theaters on December 10 before heading to Netflix on December 24.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep, the film has a score from Succession composer Nicholas Britell and is being produced by McKay and Kevin Messick.

In the new trailer for Don't Look Up, we see DiCaprio and Lawrence (who star as professor Randall Mindy and grad student Kate) trying to get the government to listen to science — and after the last year we've had, it hits pretty close to home. So what do these two do to make someone listen to them? They leak it to the press. And in the digital age where anyone can get information out there, the duo flock to news stations and social media to let everyone know that the world is coming to an end.

Image Via Netflix

RELATED: New ‘Don't Look Up’ Image Features Timothée Chalamet Shopping With Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Don't Look Up feels very much like what we've come to know McKay for. Whether it is tackling big banks like The Big Short or even just two families trying to make it work with their adult sons who love John Stamos like in Step Brothers, McKay has a way of making audiences care about what he's saying through comedy, no matter how dark the source material might be. (Looking at you, Vice.)

Don't Look Up may look funny at times, but what a way to usher in the holiday season — by thinking about imminent death! Select theaters will release the film starting on December 10 before a Netflix release on December 24. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

You can read more about Don't Look Up here:

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?! DON’T LOOK UP is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Short) and also stars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

Trailer for Netflix's 2021 Movies Includes First Look at Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Don't Look Up' We just want to know why Dwayne Johnson is calling himself "Uncle Handsome" in this video.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email