The first teaser for Don’t Look Up was leaked on Twitter, and even if the video quality is not the brightest in the sky, the short video shows us this astronomy comedy is not missing any star. With only a 27-second length, the teaser doesn’t have much time to reveal more than the film’s basic premise and tone. Still, the way it highlights the incredible cast of Don’t Look Up is more than enough for us to be excited for the upcoming Netflix exclusive film by Adam McKay.

Don’t Look Up starts Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two low-level astronomers who find out a huge comet is coming towards Earth, which could mean the end of humanity as we know it. The teaser shows DiCaprio breathing heavily on a toilet before meeting with the President of the United States (Meryl Streep). During the meeting, the President’s son and Chief of Staff (Jonah Hill) tells DiCaprio his “breathing is stressing me out, dude." It’s a funny moment that lets us know how the movie will deal with politicians focusing on the wrong things during a moment of crisis.

As if the big stars involved in the teaser were not enough to make Don’t Look Up unmissable, the movie’s cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis, and Ron Perlman. Now I’m the one who can’t breathe!

Written, directed, and produced by McKay, Don’t Look Up was first planned as a climate change allegory. However, since the pandemic got in the way of the movie production, McKay shaped the movie also to discuss how we communicate in modern times. According to McKay: “We can’t even talk to each other anymore. We can’t even agree. So it’s about climate change, but at its root it’s [Don’t Look Up] about what has the internet, what have cellphones, what has the modern world done to the way we communicate.”

There’s still no release date attached to the dark comedy, but Don’t Look Up is expected to stream at Netflix later this year. The leaked teaser is already a good sign we are getting close to an official announcement. Check out the teaser below:

