Amazon Prime has announced the release date for their upcoming father-daughter tear-jerker, Don't Make Me Go. Upon discovering that he has a terminal disease, single father Max (John Cho) tries his best to fit in several years of love, wisdom, and support that he'll miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into whatever short span of time he has left. Don't Make Me Go is a surely-emotional father-daughter road trip dramedy from actress-turned-director Hannah Marks (After Everything).

Also starring Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stefania LaVie Owen, and Kaya Scodelario, this heartfelt weeper will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, but we won't have long to wait to see it for ourselves. Prime Video has announced that the title will be available to stream starting July 15, which should give people plenty of time to stock up on tissues.

Penned by This Is Us writer/producer Vera Herbert in her feature debut, Don't Make Me Go has been in the works for over a decade now. Previously on 2012's Black List, which recognizes the best-unproduced scripts in a given year, the project briefly found momentum in 2016 when The Vow's Michael Sucsy was signed on to direct and Ewan McGregor was attached to play Max, per Variety. But for whatever reason, that version of the movie fell through. It took some time before Marks' got her variation up and running with Cho and Isaac at the forefront, but it concludes a long, winding journey in and of itself to get this time-conscious premise off the ground. While the dramedy has changed hands, producers Donald De Line and Peter Saraf have been attached for years now. Furthermore, Leah Holzer is a producer for Don't Make Me Go as well.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED:

Why John Cho Deserves More Leading Roles in Hollywood

Though details remain limited at this time, Marks did briefly discuss the movie with Collider when she promoted her previous directorial feature, 2021's Mark, Mary & Some Other People. Here's what the filmmaker said:

It's a pretty personal story for [Vera Herbert], but I still felt a very deep connection to it...It's a really special, personal tale...I was just really excited and interested in the idea of a father-daughter movie because there's really not too many. I have my own personal connections to the movie, but it's hard to talk about because I don't wanna give spoilers.

We'll have a better idea of how the movie fares in the months to come, but suffice it to say, Don't Make Me Go sounds like a rewarding filmmaking experience for all involved, especially as it treks "the eternal, unbreakable bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor," as the end of the plot synopsis notes.

Don't Make Me Go will premiere on Amazon Prime on July 15. We'll keep you posted on the latest updates as they arrive.

'The Goldbergs' Renewed for Season 10 Without Jeff Garlin

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Will Ashton (16 Articles Published) Will is a freelance writer who has been seen in a variety of print and online publications. See you at the movies. More From Will Ashton