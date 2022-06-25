Many a family has embarked on a cross-country road trip. These kinds of family road trips are often a mixed bag of feelings and experiences. Some of us fortunate enough to have experienced them remember hot sweltering drives through the middle of nowhere, bickering with siblings about whose arm was on whose armrest, and bathroom stops at questionable roadside establishments. But also, we remember the sing-a-longs, the family bonding, the car games, and the beauty of the American countryside as it rolled past through the glass of the window. Amazon’s tear-jerking dramedy Don’t Make Me Go from director Hannah Marks and writer Vera Herbert captures the essence of the road-trip experience. This road trip is just a little different.

This journey is being taken by Max (John Cho) and his daughter Wally Park (Mia Isaac). Max is a father who decides to take his teenage daughter on a cross-country trip on which he teaches her life lessons and how to drive. Unbeknownst to her, they are on their way to meet her estranged mother Nicole (Jen Van Epps), who left the family long ago. Why? Max himself has just learned about his terminal illness for which he needs a risky surgery. He embarks cross-country from California to Florida in the hopes to ignite the relationship between his daughter and a mother she’s never known in the event of his death.

Don’t Make Me Go will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 15, 2022. Lucky viewers at the Tribeca Film Festival were granted an early viewing of the film on June 13, 2022.

Watch the Don’t Let Me Go Trailer

The trailer opens with a panning shot of Wally with a teenage boy on top of what looks like a water or grain silo. The scene characterizes the relationship between Max and his daughter Wally (Mia Isaac): he is exasperated and worried because he hasn't heard from her, while she tries to explain that her phone died. We soon learn that Max has bigger problems than his daughter hanging out with some boys. He learns that what he thought were frequent stress headaches are actually the signs of a deadly brain tumor. He has the option to elect to undergo a risky operation to remove it, but the odds are not in his favor.

The cinematography of the trailer features close, intimate shots that zoom in on the character's faces. Lighting is also important, with many of the scenes featuring warm spotlights in contrast to dark backdrops, intimating stage lights. There is also a sense of scope to this journey and in the cinematography. At one point, our characters are driving along a two-lane highway during their trip. The shot has a classic-American pastoral kind of feel, as the road curves into the mountainside in the backdrop, and is made small by bordering fields of large, green pastures. Another shot of the two taking pictures near a sculpture of a Texas boot again hints at the scale of their journey and the nature that they’re traversing, and the viewer can see the haze and mountains that loom in the background.

Who Are the Cast and Confirmed Characters of Don't Make Me Go?

John Cho plays the lead role of Max Park. For those of a certain age, many of us will always see John Cho as the titular Harold from the mid-2000s classic Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. Since then, Cho’s embarked on a different kind of journey. Rising to fame through a variety of roles, he might best be known for his role as Sulu in the reboots of the Star Trek movies. Recently, he starred in the live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop, and the series Difficult People and The Exorcist. He’s also had roles in American Pie: The Wedding, Grey’s Anatomy, Kitchen Confidential, and Ugly Betty.

Mia Isaac plays Wally Park, Max’s teenage daughter who is looking for direction as she figures out what she wants to do with life. Isaac made an appearance in the TV movie Lovestruck and is also starring in the upcoming film Not Okay.

Other cast members in Don't Make Me Go include Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner) as Annie, Mitchell Hope (Descendants) as Rusty, Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) as Dale Angelo, Stefania LaVie Owen (Running Wilde) as Sandra, Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop) as Nicole, and Josh Thomson (How to Please a Woman) as Guy Connelly, among others.

What Is the Background of Don't Make Me Go?

Don’t Make Me Go may be releasing on Amazon in 2022, but its production story is much longer. Vera Herbert’s script was on the 2012 Black List of the best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood. Luckily, Amazon Studios signed on to develop a version of the film, bringing on Hannah Marks (After Everything) to direct, and retaining Herbert as a writer and executive producer. Donald De Line (The Italian Job), Peter Saraf (Little Miss Sunshine), and Leah Holzer (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) are also credited as producers. The camerawork was handled by Jaron Presant (Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi). Filming commenced in New Zealand in May 2021 despite the story taking place during a road trip across the US.

What Is the Plot of Don't Make Me Go?

Check out the plot of Don’t Make Me Go given by Amazon below: