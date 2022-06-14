Amazon's Prime Video released the new trailer for their upcoming film Don't Make Me Go, and it's a guaranteed tear-jerker. Following a father and daughter on a road trip across the country, director Hannah Marks puts viewers in the backseat of a coming-of-age tale that highlights the relationship between a father and his teenage daughter. While in close quarters the two struggle with their own individual conflicts and come to terms with the concept that "sometimes life takes a detour."

In the trailer, single father Max Park, played by John Cho (Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle), is dealing not only with raising his teenage daughter Wally, portrayed by Mia Isaac in her first feature film but also with the discovery that he has a terminal illness. Still coming to terms with his diagnosis, Max makes a split decision to cram years of parenthood into one summer road trip for his 20-year college reunion. While his true intentions are to reunite Wally with her estranged mother in New Orleans, the first hurdle Max has to tackle is convincing his teenage daughter that a summer away from her boyfriend, in a car with her father, will be well worth her time. "When you look back on this trip," Max says to Wally, "I want you to remember you and me spending time together, not you waiting for your boyfriend to call." However, it isn't quality time that convinces Wally, but the ultimate rite of passage: a promise of getting behind the wheel.

Don't Make Me Go is an original drama that examines the bond between a father and daughter traversing the unexpected roads of growing up, dealing with loss, and the roadblocks along the way. The film looks at the perspective of teenage first love and the importance of appreciating the familial love and support that we sometimes take for granted. The trailer suggests that sometimes we have to take the wheel long before we're ready to do so.

Don't Make Me Go is written by the producer of This Is Us, Vera Herbert, and directed by Marks of After Everything starring Joe Keery (Stranger Things) and Maika Monroe (It Follows). Aside from Cho and Isaac, the film features Mitchell Hope as Wally's boyfriend Rusty, Jemaine Clement (Moana), Stefania LaVie Owen (The Lovely Bones) and Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner).

The film will have its World Premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival before being globally released on Prime Video on July 15. You can watch the trailer below: