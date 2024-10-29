There are some movies that just resonate with audiences, and there's no explaining their instant popularity. For Netflix's original movie Don't Move, though, it's easy to point out some elements that made it a hit ever since it debuted on the platform. The horror/thriller movie tells the story of a woman who must escape a killer before becoming paralyzed. Prouced by Sam Raimi (Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness) the movie debuted at #1 with 20.2 million views, which might make it one of the standout titles of the streamer in 2024.

Runner-up to the most-watched movie of the week was another horror movie: Anna Kendrick's directorial debut Woman of the Hour clung to #2 and this week it gathered 13.2 million views — an excellent performance for a first feature. Even though it's not a Netflix original, Kung Fu Panda 4 also debuted on the platform this past week and already managed to land at #5 with 5.8 million views, proving that subscribers were eager to check out the new chapter in the story of Po (voiced by Jack Black) and his fighter friends. Rounding up the top 5 was Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare at #3 with 7.2 million views and the consistently popular animated movie Sing at #4 with 5.9 million views.

As we predicted last week for the TV realm, The Lincoln Lawyer climbed to #1 once subscribers had the chance to catch up with the hour-long episodes, and this week the courtroom drama series attracted 8.5 million views. A big surprise of the week was a new series that shot up to #3 with 6.4 million views: Territory had 6.4 million views over the last week, and we can already tell that the series will remain in the top 10 for the next week. Rounding up the top 5 was the new documentary series This Is the Zodiac Speaking at #2 (7.5 million views), Beauty in Black at #4 (5.6M), and fan-favorite rom-com Nobody Wants This at #5 (4M).

This Anime Series Is Back at the Top

Among the non-English movies, Netflix subscribers worldwide were curious to see Jean Reno (Lift) star in the French comedy-adventure Family Pack. Adapted from a card game, the movie centers around a family that gets transported to medieval times to fend for themselves. The movie had 17.5 million views and took the top spot from last week's top performers The Shadow Strays (#2 with 9.6M) and Justice (#3 with 8.9M). The Platform 2 keeps going down and this week landed at #8 (1.7M).

Last but not least, in the non-English TV realm, Netflix subscribers can't get enough of Giacomo Gianotti (Grey's Anatomy) in Deceitful Love. The Italian series was once again at the top spot with 3.3 million views, and this week there was a lot of love for anime series: Dragon Ball DAIMA debuted at #1 with 3.2 million views, Dan Da Dan retains a solid 3.1 million viewership at #3 and Ranma 1/2 landed at #6 with 1.4 million. Chances are, the three anime titles will keep resurfacing since episodes are released weekly.

You can check out the full list of most-watched Netflix titles on the Tudum website.

Don't Move (2024) A grieving woman must escape a serial killer in the remote forests of Big Sur after being injected with a paralytic agent. With only 20 minutes before her body shuts down, she embarks on a desperate race against time, battling fear and her fading physical strength in this tense survival horror thriller​. Release Date October 25, 2024 Director Brian Netto , Adam Schindler Cast Kelsey Asbille , Finn Wittrock , Daniel Francis , Moray Treadwell , Denis Kostadinov , Kate Nichols , Skye Little Wing Dimov Saw , Dylan Beam Runtime 92 Minutes Writers T.J. Cimfel , David White

