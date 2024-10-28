Netflix has had Original movies and additions from other studios make strong runs in the #1 spot over the last few months, including the Aaron Pierre-led Original Rebel Ridge and Russell Crowe’s Unhinged. Now, Netflix is back with another smash hit Original that’s dominating the streaming charts. Don’t Move, the psychological horror thriller starring Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock, who is best known for his role in American Horror Story, recently premiered on the platform and has rocketed to the #1 spot, beating Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, which she also stars in. Don’t Move follows a seasoned killer who injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent which she must fend off before her body shuts down. The film currently sits at a 70% score from critics and a 43% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Don’t Move was written by T.J. Cimfel and David White, with Brian Netto and Adam Schindler co-directing the psychological horror film. Cimfel has worked on horror films in the past such as There’s Something Wrong with the Children and Intruders, and he also worked with the V/H/S franchise when he penned the script for V/H/S Viral. White is best known for his work on Intruders, the 2015 horror film starring Jack Kesy, and he has also been tapped to write the script for Crawl to Me, an upcoming horror thriller that’s currently in development. Don’t Move is Netto’s first directorial feature since the 2013 unrated horror film, Delivery: The Beast Within, and he also worked as an associate producer on Parker, the 2013 action flick starring Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix Right Now?

Woman of the Hour debuted on Netflix at #1 but has since slipped to the #2 spot, with The Secret Life of Pets following it up at #3. Coming in at #4 and #5 are more animated flicks, Kung Fu Panda 4 and Sing, with Family Pack sitting at #6. Bad Boys: Ride or Die is still hanging around in the #7 spot, with Hijack ‘93, Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare, and Pixels rounding out the rest of the Netflix top 10.

