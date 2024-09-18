Netflix has unveiled the poster for its upcoming horror-thriller Don't Move, produced by genre legend Sam Raimi, starring Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story). The film is directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, and written by T.J. Cimfel and David White, with its release date set for October 25, just in time for Halloween. The striking poster shows a close-up of Asbille's character, her face pressed against the grass, exuding an atmosphere of tension and dread. The tagline reads, “You can hide. But you can’t run,” hinting at the film's gripping premise.

In Don't Move, the dark story sees a seasoned serial killer injecting Asbille's character with a paralytic agent, forcing her to fight for her life as she gradually loses control of her body. The film promises a chilling blend of survival horror and psychological terror, with Raimi’s influence suggesting a production full of suspense and terrifying twists. With Raimi Productions, Hammerstone Studios, and Capstone Studios involved, the film looks like it's set to become a milestone movie for the horror genre.

Kelsey Asbille's Star Is on the Rise

Image via netflix

Asbille has had an impressive career on television, with her role as Monica Dutton in the hugely successful series Yellowstone being a standout performance. As Monica, the wife of Kayce Dutton (played by Luke Grimes), Asbille brought depth to a character caught between the worlds of her Native American heritage and the Dutton family's ranching empire. Her portrayal earned her significant praise for showcasing the complexities of navigating cultural identity and the hardships faced by Indigenous communities. Asbille will appear in the final season of Yellowstone, which is set to premiere on Paramount in November.

Prior to Yellowstone, Asbille appeared in popular series like One Tree Hill, Teen Wolf, and Fargo, building a diverse acting portfolio for herself. Her transition to the horror genre with Don't Move marks an exciting new chapter in her career. Fans must be curious to see how she takes on a role that requires both emotional depth and physical intensity, as the film’s premise sets up a relentless battle for survival. With her talent for portraying strong-willed characters, Asbille's performance is one to watch and sure to add a gripping dimension to the film's terrifying story.

Don't Move will premiere on Netflix on October 25. You can check out the striking poster for the movie above, and stay tuned for more.

