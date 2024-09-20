When Sam Raimi’s name is attached to something, you know it’s going to be a winner. And now that we have the debut trailer for the Raimi-produced horror movie, Don’t Move, we can confirm that it looks absolutely terrifying. Starring Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), the chilling movie centers around one woman’s by-chance encounter with a weirdo in a forest who, as per the synopsis, “injects her with a paralytic agent” (this is why we would pick the bear every time). The benevolent folks at Netflix have chosen to gift us with this first look at Don’t Move as part of their ongoing Geek Week festivities and the terror is certain to chill viewers to the bone.

Wittrock has always unsettled us since he appeared as the sociopathic Dandy in American Horror Story: Freak Show but he’s taking his villain era to new heights in the teaser for Don’t Move. The opening sequence focuses on Asbille’s character as she crawls and gasps her way across the forest floor while a voiceover of Wittrock’s character plays overtop informing her that she’ll soon not be able to move anymore. As he explains the order in which her body will quickly begin to shut down, the woman sets a timer on her watch for 20 minutes — the time in which she’s been told it will take until she’s completely paralyzed. Throughout the trailer, she hides from her pursuer and even finds a police officer who could help if only she hadn’t lost her voice. Pushing herself for survival, all she can do is lie still as her alarm goes off at the 20-minute mark before the teaser cuts out.

Who Else Is Involved With ‘Don’t Move’?

While the movie will also feature performances from Daniel Francis (Stay Close) and Skye Little Wing Dimov Saw (Red Sonja), the movie’s story really falls on the backs of Asbille and Wittrock’s top-tier work. The production is co-directed by Adam Schindler (50 States of Fright) and Brian Netto (Intruders), with TJ Cimfel (No Tell Motel) and David White (Chicago Noir) co-penning the script. Of course, the movie’s producer, Raimi, has long been one of the biggest names in Hollywood, having previously helmed incredible titles like The Evil Dead, A Simple Plan, the Spider-Man trilogy, Drag Me to Hell, and, most recently, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Over the past decade, the filmmaker has primarily turned his focus to producing projects including Boy Kills World, 65, and Umma.

You can check out the trailer for Don’t Move above and watch it on Netflix on October 25.

