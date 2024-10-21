Netflix and Sam Raimi have come together to deliver a terrifying project in the upcoming horror film, Don't Move. Typically, after exploits in projects like The Evil Dead, the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, attaching Raimi to a project often suggests it will be good. The newly released teaser for the filmmaker's latest horror-thriller movie sees a woman who must escape a serial killer in 20 minutes as her body shuts down.

Starring in the leading roles in Don't Move are Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille and frequent American Horror Story cast member Finn Wittrock. “You have about 20 minutes before you’re completely paralyzed,” says a male voice as the minute-long trailer opens. “What did you do to me?” asks Asbille’s Iris, as her character runs through the woods. “Just a special relaxant to make things easier on both of us,” the man says. The rest of the trailer then proceeds to terrifyingly show how her body shuts down, as the serial killer explains what will happen at each point.

Besides the performances from Asbille and Wittrock, Don't Move also features performances from Moray Treadwell (The Witcher: Blood Origin), Daniel Francis (Stay Close) and Skye Little Wing Dimov Saw (Red Sonja). The horror thriller is co-directed by Adam Schindler (50 States of Fright) and Brian Netto (Intruders), off a script co-written by TJ Cimfel (No Tell Motel) and David White (Chicago Noir). After recent projects that include Boy Kills World, 65, and Umma, Raimi serves as producer on the upcoming project. Per the official logline, “A grieving woman in a secluded forest encounters a killer who injects her with a paralytic drug. As her body shuts down, her fight for survival begins.”

Raimi is Impressed With 'Don't Move'

With a well established resume in the horror genre, like the Evil Dead franchise, Raimi most certainly has a nose for quality work within that field. Don't Move directors, Netto and Schindler have recently revealed Raimi's strong and positive reaction to seeing the upcoming Netflix horror movie. Speaking with Screen Rant recently, Netto revealed:

"Yeah, we were sitting behind the producers. We sat in the back, everyone was ahead of us, and the lights were down, so we were trying to determine, "Who is that who keeps talking in the front? Who's talking up there?" And we just realized that he was having a very strong reaction to it, a positive, strong reaction. And afterward, it was great to hear him. He was proud. He was happy for us. I think he was excited about what it would become ⁠— because obviously there was a director's cut ⁠— but hearing him gush over what it was at its current state was incredibly gratifying."

You can check out the trailer for Don’t Move above and watch it on Netflix on October 25.

Don't Move (2024) A grieving woman must escape a serial killer in the remote forests of Big Sur after being injected with a paralytic agent. With only 20 minutes before her body shuts down, she embarks on a desperate race against time, battling fear and her fading physical strength in this tense survival horror thriller​. Release Date October 25, 2024 Director Brian Netto , Adam Schindler Cast Kelsey Asbille , Finn Wittrock , Daniel Francis , Moray Treadwell , Denis Kostadinov , Kate Nichols , Skye Little Wing Dimov Saw , Dylan Beam Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers T.J. Cimfel , David White Character(s) Iris , Richard , Dontrell , Bill , Mateo , Young Mom , Boy , Daughter Expand

