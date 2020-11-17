I've been tracking the indie thriller Don't Tell a Soul for a couple years now, so I was excited to watch the trailer when it hit in my inbox this morning, and pleasantly surprised by what I saw.

Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk) and Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!) play teenage brothers Matt and Joey, who decide to steal some money to help their sick mother (Mena Suvari). The boys get caught red-handed by Hamby (Rainn Wilson), a troubled security guard who falls into a deep well while chasing them through the woods. Over the next few days, Joey and Hamby forge an uneasy relationship, with Hamby promising to keep quiet if the younger brother sets him free. But Hamby holds another secret... one that will threaten Joey and his family.

I love a good cat-and-mouse thriller, and writer-director Alex McAuley is said to have some neat twists up his sleeve here. He also has two talented up-and-comers to work with, as Whitehead made a strong impression in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, while Grazer is riding high off of Luca Guadagnino's HBO series We Are Who We Are. He announced himself as a young actor to watch with his turns in It and Beautiful Boy, as well as DC's Shazam!

Meanwhile, Don't Tell a Soul seems like another good opportunity for Wilson following his recent turn as a heroic scientist in the Amazon series Utopia. There's always been a hint of darkness behind Wilson's goofy exterior, and I wouldn't be shocked if his security guard in Don't Tell a Soul turns out to not be so innocent after all.

Lionsgate and Saban Films will release Don't Tell a Soul in theaters as well as on VOD and digital platforms on Jan. 15. Watch the trailer below, and make note of Whitehead's intensity here, as this strikes me as a far cry from his quieter work in Dunkirk. Click here to read our recent interview with Grazer, who talks about the Shazam! sequel and more.

