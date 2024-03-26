The Big Picture A modern remake of the cult classic Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead hits theaters April 12, featuring a new diverse cast led by Ms. Pat.

The film focuses on a Black family navigating the challenges of life after their babysitter unexpectedly passes away, leaving them to fend for themselves.

Directed by Wade Allain-Marcus and written by Chuck Hayward, the 1991 original has gained a cult following over the years, with a new twist in this remake.

Putting a modern twist to a cult classic from a different era, a remake of the 1991 classic Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead is coming to theaters in spring with an April 12 release date. After the release of a teaser earlier in the year, a full length trailer has dropped, highlighting the fact that babysitting can be a tricky business - as Oscar nominee June Squibb would ultimately find out. The modern re-imagining of the film showcases, alongside Squibb, the likes of Simone Joy Jones, Nicole Richie, Donielle Tremaine Hensley, Jermaine Fowler and Ms. Pat. The film will also welcome newcomers Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson, Gus Kenworthy, and Tyriq Withers.

Unlike the original from over 30 years ago, this Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead remake will focus on a Black family headed by a mother, led by a matriarch portrayed by comedian Ms. Pat. The trailer opens with Jones' Tanya Crandell breaking the news to her siblings that, due to work pressures, mom will be away for a while. It seems like it will be the best holiday ever, that is until Squibb's Mrs. Sturak comes knocking.

The elderly and stern lady will be their babysitter while their mother is away - a plot straight from the original. Despite initial bumps along the road, the kids manage to get Mrs Sturak to assent to them having a big party. It, however, all turns sour when their babysitter passes the next morning. In a bid to remain independent, Tanya has to take on a heap of responsibilities under her wing. To offer support to her siblings, she nicks a job under the goal-oriented Rose Lindsey (Richie), and has to juggle that alongside what is a troubled love life. How long will Tanya keep this ship afloat?

The Birth of a Cult Classic

Directed by Wade Allain-Marcus of French Dirty fame and written by Chuck Hayward, whose most popular credits include his work on Ted Lasso and WandaVision, the 1991 Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead offers a similar take to its 21st century remake. A PG-13 film with a morbid sense of humor - literally, the film came as part of a trend following the release of Home Alone in 1990. The film was met with mixed reviews, with critics twisting the knife with scathing remarks. However, in the decades since its release, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead has gained a cult following. Much of the praise the film enjoyed came as a result of the performance of Christina Applegate. The rest of its cast included Joanna Cassidy, John Getz, Josh Charles, Keith Coogan, Concetta Tomei, and David Duchovny.

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead will open exclusively in theaters nationally starting April 12th. Watch the trailer above.