Babysitting isn’t for the faint of heart - literally! The ‘90s are making a comeback with the 2024 reboot of Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead. Staying true to the original film's roots, the modern remake follows a 17-year-old Tanya (Simone Joy Jones) whose summer vacay plans are put to a halt when her working mom (Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams) has a nervous breakdown during a meeting. Tanya’s mom decides it’s about time she goes on a vacation, specifically a two-month wellness retreat all the way in Thailand. Although this sounds like heaven for her mom, all of this feels like a nightmare for Tanya. With their mom out of the house, Tanya has no choice but to cancel her Europe trip plans and stay home, all while caring for her younger siblings. If that isn’t annoying enough, the kids are stuck with an elderly babysitter (June Squibb).

If it isn’t obvious enough from the title, their babysitter unexpectedly passes away. With no proper adult to supervise the kids and tend to their everyday basic needs (like food), Tanya is forced to find a job, ultimately working in corporate for a woman named Rose (Nicole Ritchie). With everything from work, family, and even an emerging romance on her plate, Tanya wonders if she’ll ever get to spend her last summer at all as a teenager before heading to college. I guess this is growing up.

Make sure mom has no idea what you’re doing! Without further delay, here’s everything we know so far about the 2024 remake of Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead.

Watch The Trailer for ‘Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead’

Tanya Crandell (Jones) has dreams of a perfect summer. However, those dreams take an unexpected turn when her mother (Ms. Pat) has a nervous breakdown during a meeting at work. In desperate need of rest and relaxation, Tanya’s mom decides to book a flight to Thailand for an intensive two-month meditation retreat. Unfortunately for Tanya, that means she has to sacrifice her own plans of spending the last few months before college on a trip to Spain. With her mum being out of the country, Tanya finds herself stuck at home, unreluctantly taking care of her younger siblings.

If you thought Tanya’s summer couldn’t get any worse, just wait until you hear about their babysitter: the elderly, super strict, and let’s just say “problematic” Mrs. Sturak (Squibb). At this point, any hope of a decent summer vanishes. Mrs. Sturak lays down the law, banning everything from video games to even just going outside. But Tanya’s not one to let a summer go to waste. She secretly invites her friends over for a raging party, under the guise of a Bible study group.

But just when things were looking up, reality came crashing down. The morning after their epic bash, tragedy strikes as their babysitter unexpectedly passes away. Suddenly, there’s no responsible adult in sight to handle the basics, like keeping the house clean or stocking up on groceries. With independence thrust upon her, Tanya finds herself shouldering a mountain of responsibilities, including the daunting task of finding a job. And as if that wasn’t enough to handle, she’s also navigating the tricky waters of a budding romance with her crush. It’s a plot straight out of a classic summer flick. It’s Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead but with a modern twist.

Grab your popcorn and sodas! Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead officially premieres in theaters in the United States on April 12, 2024.

Moviegoers can also expect a lineup of exciting theatrical releases this month. Other films set to premiere include the bloodthirsty vampire flick, following a group of killers who kidnap the ballerina daughter of an underworld figure, unbeknownst to the fact that their victim comes from a sinister background. The Guy Ritchie spy action film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare graces the screens with a stacked ensemble, featuring big names like Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, and Alex Pettyfer. Topping it all off is the tennis drama Challengers, starring love triangle Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist. Looks like April’s a pretty busy month for the cinemas.

Who Is In the Cast of ‘Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead’?

Close

The modern reboot of Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead stars Jones as Tanya Crandell. The up-and-coming actress made her mark in the 2022 TV series Bel-Air, a reimagined version of the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Jones starred as Lisa Wilkes, Will’s potential love interest and Carlton’s ex.

Playing as the iconic babysitter Mrs. Sturak is June Squibb, whose portfolio includes films such as Thelma, Palm Springs, and The Humans. The seasoned actress was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2013 for her work in Nebraska. Other famous faces include Nicole Richie as Rose Lindsey, Tanya’s boss. The American TV personality and fashion designer made a name for herself in the 2000s thanks to the hit pop culture phenomenon The Simple Life, starring alongside fellow socialite Paris Hilton. Another familiar face to look out for is former Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, whose role has yet to be disclosed. Stand-up comedian Ms. Pat plays Tanya’s overworked mom.

Other cast members in the ensemble include Donielle Hansley Jr., Ayaamii Sledge, Carter Young, Miles Fowler, and Tyriq Withers.

What Is ‘Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead’ About?

Image via BET+

Check out the official synopsis for Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead:

“Seventeen-year-old Tanya Crandell (Simone Joy Jones) can’t wait to spend the summer living it up with her friends in Spain before heading to Howard University in the fall. But when her mom (Ms. Pat) decides to head to a much-needed wellness retreat in Thailand, Tanya is forced to stay home with her three siblings instead. Following the unexpected death of their elderly babysitter (June Squibb), Tanya gets a job working for the confident and ambitious Rose (Nicole Richie). Juggling work, family, and a complicated romance, Tanya faces the responsibility of adulthood at the cost of her summer of freedom.”

In the 2024 reboot, Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead takes on a fresh twist. While the core plot remains faithful to its beloved predecessor from three decades ago, this modern adaptation brings diversity to the story. This time, the family centers around a Black family with a hardworking mother at the helm.

Just to jog your memories, the 1991 version of Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead follows five siblings as they find themselves alone for the summer when their mother heads to Australia, leaving them in the clutches of a cruel babysitter (who also passes away). The kids realize their mother’s vacation money is missing, buried with the deceased sitter. Desperate to make ends meet, 17-year-old Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell (Christina Applegate) concocts a bold scheme: she fakes her way into a corporate job, becoming the family’s sole breadwinner. As Swell juggles office politics and teenage hijinks, she must also save the struggling company and unite her squabbling siblings.

While the original Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead may not hold the same cultural weight as other ‘90s kid classics like Home Alone or The Parent Trap, its legacy endures differently. Despite a lukewarm reception upon its release and a humor that some may find too mature for a PG-13 audience, the film found a second life in home entertainment and rentals, thriving in an era before streaming services dominated. For those who appreciate the film’s nostalgic charm and its family hijinks, Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead remains a beloved gem and a testament to simpler times.

Who Are the Creators of ‘Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead’?

Image via Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead

The 2024 reboot of Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead is directed by Wade Allain-Marcus, whose previous directing projects include French Dirty and Grown-ish. The film features a script by Chuck Hayward, who previously learned his writing abilities from the Dear White People TV series, WandaVision, and Emmy award-winning Ted Lasso.

The executive producers are Ryan Huffman and the host of America’s Next Top Model herself, Tyra Banks. Banks produced the movie through her company SMIZE Productions, accompanied by senior executive producers Michael Phillips and Tova Laiter. Joining the lineup of producers are Juliet Berman, Oren Segal, Justin Nappi, and Juliana Maio, with Eric Tosstorff and Kim Coleman co-producing.

Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead is brought to audiences by BET Studios, known for their knack for reviving classic tropes with a modern twist. With hits like The Black Hamptons, After Happily Ever After, and Klutch Academy in the repertoire, BET Studios is no stranger to breathing new life into familiar storylines that resonate with today’s audiences.