The Big Picture A Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead reboot is hitting theaters on April 12th, 2024.

The cast includes Simone Joy Jones, Nicole Richie, Jermaine Fowler & Oscar nominee June Squibb.

The story follows Tanya's (Jones) summer plans getting derailed by the babysitter's death and navigating adult responsibilities.

The first teaser has just dropped for the reboot of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, the cult hit from the 1990s, directed by Wade Allain-Marcus of French Dirty fame and written by Chuck Hayward, known for his work on Ted Lasso and WandaVision. The film is set to hit theaters across the country on April 12, 2024. The cast showcases the likes of Simone Joy Jones, Nicole Richie, Donielle Tremaine Hensley, Jermaine Fowler and Ms. Pat with newcomers Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson, Gus Kenworthy, Tyriq Withers rounding off the ensemble, in addition to the always-delightful presence of Oscar nominee June Squibb.

Jones and Squibb have their first meeting in the 38-second teaser, as Squibb's bible-grasping babysitter knocks on the door to inform a very unimpressed Tanya that she's there to look after her — a premise straight out of the 90s. The movie sees 17-year-old Tanya (Jones) preparing for an epic summer in Spain with her pals before kicking off college at Howard University come fall. But her plans take a nosedive when her mom, played by Ms. Pat, jets off to a wellness retreat in Thailand, leaving Tanya to look after her three siblings.

Things take a wild turn with the sudden death of their elderly babysitter (Squibb), pushing Tanya into the working world under the wing of the fierce and go-getter Rose (Richie). Between managing work, her siblings, and a messy love life, Tanya's thrust into adulthood, sacrificing her dream summer for a heap of responsibilities.

What Was the Original 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' About?

Well, funnily enough, the plot was much the same. The cast included Christina Applegate in the lead role, with supporting performances from Joanna Cassidy, John Getz, Josh Charles, Keith Coogan, Concetta Tomei, and David Duchovny in one of his earliest roles.

The film was met with mixed reviews from critics upon its release, but has since gained a cult following. While some praised its humor and Applegate's performance, others criticized its nonsensical plot and tone inconsistencies. Financially, it performed modestly at the box office, grossing over $25 million against a budget of about $10 million. Despite its mixed critical reception, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead is remembered fondly by many for its humor, heart, and the strong performance of Applegate as Sue Ellen.

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead will open exclusively in theaters nationally starting April 12th. Check out the trailer below.