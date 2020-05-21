‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’ Remake in the Works (Wouldn’t Mom Notice By Now?)

When Benjamin Franklin said the only things certain in life were death and taxes, he clearly didn’t have the foresight to think about a film and television industry eager to reboot and remake properties back from the dead with regularity. I mean, I can’t blame him, the guy was too busy getting struck by lightning to even comprehend what the words “film” and “television” could mean. Anyway, speaking of death, Deadline reports we’re getting a remake of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

The original film was released in 1991, earning negative reviews in theaters before becoming a black comedy cult classic on video and cable reruns. Directed by Stephen Herek (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure), the edgier-than-usual family comedy stars Christina Applegate as the 17-year-old oldest child of the family who must lead her siblings upon all kinds of misadventures when their babysitter, well, dies. Other cast members include Joanna Cassidy, Keith Coogan, John Getz, Josh Charles, and of course, David Duchovny.

The new take will be written by Chuck Hayward (Dear White People) and directed by Bille Woodruff (Beauty Shop) for Treehouse Pictures, with a goal of having a more inclusive cast and crew. Producers include Justin Nappi, Juliet Berman, Oren Segal, Juliana Maio, Tova Laiter, and Michael Phillips. Phillips, who produced the original film, had this to say about the new version: “I’m amazed at how many people can quote dialog from the original film and I think this team has a fresh and modern approach to the story that will resonate in a brand new way.”

While no cast members on the new take have been announced, I’d like to formally nominate Storm Reid in the Applegate role. She’s been a phenomenal talent in films like A Wrinkle in Time and The Invisible Man, and this feels like a perfect transition role for her as she grows into teenage and young adult characters. I also don’t think she’d be afraid to shy away from the dark comedy of the material, and would in fact make it all more endearing. We’ll keep you posted on Woodruff and Hayward’s take as it develops.

