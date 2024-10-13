Although there have been many films inspired by the characters and sketches that made their first appearances on Saturday Night Live, the show itself is most responsible for introducing some of the most famous comedic stars of all time. Acclaimed actors like Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Chevy Chase, and Joan Cusack all got a major boost in their careers as a result of the opportunity that Lorne Michales granted them. Although it is a style of humor that can often be hard to pin down, sketch comedy was the subject of the charming indie comedy Don’t Think Twice, by writer/director Mike Birbiglia.

Birbiglia may not have ever been a star or writer on Saturday Night Live, but he has built a brand for himself thanks to his self-confessional style of comedy. In addition to touring the world with his hit one-man shows, Birbiglia has appeared in many comedies, including Your Sister’s Sister, Going The Distance, and Sleepwalk With Me, which he also wrote and directed. Don’t Think Twice is one of the rare comedy movies that feels like it’s being honest about how hard it is to be an artist. Although it never mentions the show by name, Don’t Think Twice shows the pressure that Saturday Night Live puts on comedians to succeed.

What Is ‘Don’t Think Twice’ About?

Set in modern-day New York City, Don’t Think Twice follows an improv comedy group that performs weekly shows in between their day jobs. While Miles (Birbiglia) has seemingly given up on ever finding a way to break into the mainstream, the talented improviser Jack (Keegan-Michael Key) and the group’s emcee Samantha (Gillian Jacobs) are given the opportunity to audition for the popular sketch show known as Weekend Live, an obvious allusion to Saturday Night Live. Although the opportunity is one that both Jack and Samantha are enthusiastic about pursuing, Miles begins to grow concerned that their more ambitious endeavors could end up splitting the troupe apart, as they had all been defined by their underdog status. When Jack advances through the audition process and Samantha falls behind, the group is forced to reckon with the fact that their changing lifestyles may no longer be sustainable.

Don’t Think Twice does a great job of exploring the inherently competitive nature of comedy, as it’s not too hard to understand why so many famous comedic works were produced under contentious conditions. Jack knows that he is a talented performer, but his aptitude for stealing the scene and chewing up his co-stars’ time on stage begins to deeply annoy Miles, who wishes that he would be more of a team player. The bitter irony is that this is exactly what Weekend Live is looking for in their performers, and why Jack’s more dominant performance methods make him a standout. Samantha may have expected that her ability to wrangle a group would have earned her the respect of the producers, but she soon discovers that Weekend Live does not perform like a closely-knit family in the same way that Miles’ improv troupe does.

‘Don’t Think Twice’ Has a Fantastic Ensemble Cast

Image via The Film Arcade

Don’t Think Twice gives its cast the opportunity to give multidimensional performances, as each of the characters proves to be hilarious on stage, yet riddled with anxiety and self-doubt when they face existential questions about their futures. Key does a great job at showing how an artist deals with the feelings of guilt and impostor syndrome that come with success. Jack ultimately finds himself in a position where he is unable to satisfy what both of his audiences expect of him; Weekend Live wants to keep playing an over-the-top ticket-taker character (somewhat modeled after Adam Sandler’s “Opera Man”), even though Miles is very critical of the performance. The cruel truth that Jack realizes is that he will have to sacrifice some of his improv sensibilities if he ever wants to break out of his niche circle. However, any success he finds in the mainstream may mean losing the respect of the people he has performed with for years.

Don’t Think Twice paints a complex depiction of comedy, showing how it is sometimes best to accept one’s limits, rather than trying to change to be more palatable to a wider audience. Although Samantha initially wants to leverage Jack’s position on Weekend Live to score another audition in a subsequent season, she recognizes that chasing other opportunities will only limit her creative expression, and ultimately turns her passion project into a professional obligation. The final moments in which she accepts the fact that she will stay on the small scale and let Jack surpass her are nearly heartbreaking thanks to Jacobs’ truthful performance. Birbiglia is a smart enough storyteller that he chooses to explore some characters’ fates, but still leave some others ambiguous.

'Don’t Think Twice' Explores the Legacy of 'Saturday Night Live'

Image via NBC

Don’t Think Twice shows the merits and consequences of the continued popularity of Saturday Night Live. While the show has certainly helped make the art of sketch-based humor mainstream, it has also warped public perception regarding what the limits of comedy can be. A film like Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night explores the show’s origins, but Don’t Think Twice seeks to examine what about the show makes it a goal for so many aspiring comedians. Birbiglia successfully makes the argument that while Saturday Night Live is important for the way that comedy has evolved, it shouldn’t necessarily be viewed as its apex.

