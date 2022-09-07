Experience the highly anticipated Don't Worry Darling with a newly announced IMAX experience live from New York City! The Olivia Wilde-directed film made its debut at the Venice Film Festival with stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Sydney Chandler. Now some of the cast is heading to New York City for a live Q&A at the AMC in Lincoln Square. Wilde will be there with Styles, Chan, Kroll, and Chandler along with Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, and Douglas Smith. Pine and Pugh will not be in attendance.
Tickets will be available for purchase on September 7 and the Q&A is being streamed in over 100 participating IMAX theaters across North America. So if you can't be in the room where it happens, you will still get the experience. Taking place on Monday, September 19 at 7:30pm EST/4:30pm PST, the fan-first event will let audiences get to experience the film while then have a Q&A moderated by TCM host and Entertainment Weekly correspondent, Dave Karger.
This is going to be a hot ticket, especially for the New York screening. The film has been making waves for its premiere and rumored behind-the-scenes stories. Now that the movie is finally making its way into cinemas, fans are excited to see what Styles brings to the role of Jack as well as highlight the powerhouse that is Pugh and her work as Alice.
Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller that we don't know much about. The film takes us into the town of Victory where the husbands go off with Frank (Pine) while the wives live what appears to be the Stepford dream. Alice (Pugh) seems to push back at this in the trailers and Wilde has commented on the fact that this is a movie about power and the dynamics there in, so it will be fascinating to see how audiences react to the film once it is out to a larger audience.
But what better way to see Don't Worry Darling than with the promise of seeing a Q&A with the cast afterward? You can get tickets for the Don't Worry Darling IMAX live experience and Q&A here!
You can read more about Don't Worry Darling here:
Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles) are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise?
Don’t Worry Darling is directed by Olivia Wilde and produced by Wilde, Katie Silberman, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee. The screenplay is by Silberman, from a story by Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke and Silberman. The executive producers are Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke. A New Line Cinema presentation of a Vertigo Entertainment Production of an Olivia Wilde film, Don’t Worry Darling will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters internationally beginning 21 September 2022 and in North America on September 23, 2022.