Experience the highly anticipated Don't Worry Darling with a newly announced IMAX experience live from New York City! The Olivia Wilde-directed film made its debut at the Venice Film Festival with stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Sydney Chandler. Now some of the cast is heading to New York City for a live Q&A at the AMC in Lincoln Square. Wilde will be there with Styles, Chan, Kroll, and Chandler along with Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, and Douglas Smith. Pine and Pugh will not be in attendance.

Tickets will be available for purchase on September 7 and the Q&A is being streamed in over 100 participating IMAX theaters across North America. So if you can't be in the room where it happens, you will still get the experience. Taking place on Monday, September 19 at 7:30pm EST/4:30pm PST, the fan-first event will let audiences get to experience the film while then have a Q&A moderated by TCM host and Entertainment Weekly correspondent, Dave Karger.

This is going to be a hot ticket, especially for the New York screening. The film has been making waves for its premiere and rumored behind-the-scenes stories. Now that the movie is finally making its way into cinemas, fans are excited to see what Styles brings to the role of Jack as well as highlight the powerhouse that is Pugh and her work as Alice.

Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller that we don't know much about. The film takes us into the town of Victory where the husbands go off with Frank (Pine) while the wives live what appears to be the Stepford dream. Alice (Pugh) seems to push back at this in the trailers and Wilde has commented on the fact that this is a movie about power and the dynamics there in, so it will be fascinating to see how audiences react to the film once it is out to a larger audience.

But what better way to see Don't Worry Darling than with the promise of seeing a Q&A with the cast afterward? You can get tickets for the Don't Worry Darling IMAX live experience and Q&A here!

