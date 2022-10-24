Don't Worry Darling has undeniably been one of the most talked about films of the year. Being Olivia Wilde's second directorial effort after the critically acclaimed Booksmart, and the behind-the-scenes drama, all contributed to the film's allure. Now fans who have patiently waited for a home release will be delighted to learn a release date has been set. On October 25, Don’t Worry Darling "will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $24.99" and available to rent for $19.99 on participating platforms.

The film, which stars Florence Pugh as Alice and Harry Styles as Jack, takes us into the world of Victory where Frank (Chris Pine) is everyone man's dream leader. The almost cult-like love of Frank in the town has made some of the wives skeptical of what is going on, which is why Alice finds herself questioning this life she thought she loved. Pugh is a stand out star throughout the film and while it was marred with controversy, it is a stunning look into power and the dynamics within.

What's more, in November 29, you can own Don't Worry Darling on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD as well as on digital from participating retailers. The film also includes bonus features for the Premium Digital Ownership users as well as for those buying a physical copy that include the following:

The Making of Don’t Worry Darling Alice’s Nightmare Deleted Scene

The film includes brilliant performances in the film outside of Pugh and Pine (and Styles who holds his own in his first leading man role) including the brilliance that is Gemma Chan as well as the always perfect Kiki Layne. The rest of the talented cast includes Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Ari’el Stachel.

Don't Worry Darling can be yours in a physical copy, on digital, and on Movies Anywhere. Experience the twists and turns of the Wilde film and see what everyone has been talking about. The film will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership on October 25, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 29.

Check out the trailer and synopsis of Don't Worry Darling below: