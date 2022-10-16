Don't Worry Darling, the psychological thriller from director Olivia Wilde, received a ton of publicity in the lead-up to its release, but was plagued by average reviews and embroiled in controversies. Despite this, the film has now earned a global total of $78.2 million.

The film's decline was particularly seen outside of the United States, where Don't Worry Darling grossed just $3 million this past weekend, despite playing in 66 overseas territories representing 3,865 screens. This represented a 45% box office decline for the film's holdover markets. The added $3 million bumped Don't Worry Darling up to an international total of $35.8 million. The film's primary American market has fared somewhat better, having a decent opening weekend in late September and generating $19.3 million. Since then, Don't Worry Darling has grossed $42.4 million in the U.S., bringing the film's cumulative global total to $78.2 million.

The film was bumped out of the top spot in its second week by the horror sleeper-hit Smile, and ended up falling 62% overall. This massive decline, combined with the recent 45% overseas market drop, appears to confirm that audiences continue to shy away from the film.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Don't Worry Darling's Original Ending Was Quite Different From Final Film

At its core, Don't Worry Darling seems like a recipe for an easy success. Starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine, along with Wilde, the film depicts a young couple, Jack and Alice, played by Styles and Pugh, who live in the seemingly idyllic community of Victory, described as an "experimental company town." However, as the film progresses, it becomes clear to Alice that everything in her nuclear home may not be as it seems, and that “Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why," according to the film's logline.

Collider's official review gave the film a B-, calling it "a surface-level matinée thriller with a few follow-up ahas" that "doesn’t sting like it should in the end." It appears, based on the shrinking box office returns, that many audiences are feeling the same way.

Don't Worry Darling is now playing in theaters. See the trailer for the film below: