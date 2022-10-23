While Black Adam opening atop the box office may be the big story of the weekend, Don’t Worry Darling just grossed another estimated $1.5 million internationally this weekend, pushing its worldwide gross to $82.9 million.

Don’t Worry Darling has been playing in theaters across the globe for the last month, but the film still managed to take in an estimated $1.5 million from 66 overseas markets this past weekend and has now accrued $38.6 million internationally, leading to its $82.9 million haul at the global box office.

After premiering at the 79th Venice International Film Festival this past September, Don’t Worry Darling has been released in a number of markets with nearly half of the film’s worldwide total coming from overseas. Some of the film’s highest-grossing international markets include the United Kingdom ($11.2 million); Australia ($6.1 million); Mexico ($2.5 million); Germany ($2.6 million); France ($2.4 million); Italy ($2 million); Holland ($1.6 million); and Spain ($1.4 million).

Don’t Worry Darling is still yet to open in its last market, which is Japan, and will do so on November 11. The film has already made its way into Asia, opening in Hong Kong and Vietnam on September 22 and October 7, respectively, and grossing $53,469 and $30,177 to date.

The box office success of Don’t Worry Darling shows that films can survive despite circumstances that were far from ideal. Some of those circumstances include the never-ending controversies — which may have only helped create more intrigue around the film — and negative reviews. At present, Don’t Worry Darling holds a 38% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though audiences were far more gracious with a 74% rating.

Olivia Wilde had a successful directorial debut in 2019 with Booksmart, which grossed nearly $25 million on an estimated budget of just $6 million. The film was such a success that Wilde decided to re-team with one of the writers on Booksmart, Katie Silberman, for Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde's second directorial effort follows a housewife named Alice (Florence Pugh) who begins to suspect that there is more to her town and her husband Jack (Harry Styles) than what meets the eye. The film also stars a long list of all-stars including Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Lane, Nick Kroll, and Wilde herself.

Don’t Worry Darling is still playing in theaters. Check out the trailer for the film below: