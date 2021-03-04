Olivia Wilde may have only just wrapped her next directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling a few weeks ago, but she’s already sharing a first-look image from the film. The New Line Cinema film is Wilde’s second feature as a director after helming the critically acclaimed 2019 comedy Booksmart, but it finds her shifting genre and time periods. While the full plot is under wraps, the story follows a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets. Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay based on an original script by Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke.

Florence Pugh plays said housewife while Harry Styles – in his second major acting gig after Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk – plays the aforementioned husband. The husband role was originally set to be filled by Shia LaBeouf, but he was booted before production began as part of Wilde’s “no assholes” rule on set.

This first-look image isn’t crazy revealing, but it is enticing. Pugh is one of the most exciting young actresses working today and is coming off an absolutely stellar 2019 with the one-two punch of Midsommar and Little Women, while Wilde showed she has true directing chops with the excellent Booksmart. She has an acting role in this film as well, and the ensemble cast is as good-looking as it is talented (and it’s crazy good-looking): Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Dita Von Teese, Nick Kroll, Timothy Simons, Ari’el Stachel, and Kate Berlant all have roles in the film.

Production began in Los Angeles in October 2020 and endured new COVID-19 protocols, and while Warner Bros. hasn’t yet set a firm release date, Wilde appears to be deep in post-production now. Could an awards season release later this year be in the cards?

