Warner Bros. showed off a lot of interesting projects at this year's CinemaCon. One of the most talked about films coming out of their presentation was Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. The psychological thriller is set to release this September and, along with a new image from the film, WB showed a trailer for Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon.

The new image shows off Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, who play husband and wife, lying in bed as they stare longingly into each other's eyes. The trailer shown was not released to the public, but from all accounts it acts as an eerie extension of this image. Pugh and Styles' characters live in an idyllic experimental community in the California desert that is filled with perfectly placed palm trees and fancy cars. The footage from the trailer starts with the image of Pugh and Styles in bed, and from there it all goes to an erotic level of insanity. The community that they live in is not as pleasant as it seems, and paranoia is high in the trailer. The footage is sliced together with Pugh and Styles breaking in every room of their house, and nothing seems to be sacred in this film.

According to Variety, Wilde described the film’s visual thrills as heavily inspired by films like Inception, The Matrix, and The Truman Show. “I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want,” Wilde said on the CinemaCon stage. “Not just material, tangible things… like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars. But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful.” Wilde finished off by posing intriguing questions that make everything we know about this thriller even more mysterious. “What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that’s designed to serve you?” These are things the Pugh seems to questioning in the trailer that was shown.

Don’t Worry Darling looks to be a romantically infused psychological thriller that is prime to disturb the audience's view of what we truly desire. Every new image and piece of information we have gotten on this film has been laced with double meanings and dark rabbit holes. The combination of Wilde directing with Pugh and Styles starring makes everything even more intriguing. Wilde’s first film, the coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, was such a blunt breath of fresh air for that genre, and it looks like the director is bringing that same energy to the thriller genre. On that same note, Pugh has experience in disturbing audiences with films like Midsommar and Netflix’s Malevolent. It will also be interesting to see her co-star Styles in a leading role. Along with Pugh and Styles, the thriller also stars Chris Pine, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll.

Don’t Worry Darling comes to theaters on September 23.

