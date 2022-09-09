The IMAX Live experience of Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has become the fastest selling event to date, Warner Bros and IMAX have announced. Per the announcement, 21 IMAX locations hosting the exclusive event sold out in under 24 hours selling about 13000 tickets in more than 100 locations throughout North America. Don’t Worry Darling: The IMAX Live Experience will give fans an opportunity to view the upcoming psychological thriller in advance. It will be streamed live from New York and has sold out in markets like Los Angeles, Chicago, Huston, and Seattle along with other locations. Producer-Director Wilde along with the cast that includes Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, and Douglas Smith will participate in an exclusive IMAX Live Q&A with fans.

The psychological thriller recently made its world premiere at Venice Film Festival. Despite being embroiled in intense tabloid drama for Shia LaBeouf's casting mishap and lead star Florence Pugh’s absence from promotional events, the movie received over a five-minute-long standing ovation during the festival for its direction and performances. Set in the 50s, Don’t Worry Darling sees Academy Award-nominated Pugh as Alice, a housewife who seems to be living in a utopian community of Victory, an experimental company town housing. Styles play Jack, her husband who is working on a “development of progressive materials” for the Victory Project which is helmed by Frank (Chris Pine) who has developed the utopian desert haven and controls every aspect of the daily life of people who live in it. Things start to take a downturn when Alice starts to question her surroundings and realizes something much sinister is going on behind the façade.

Don’t Worry Darling is penned by Katie Silberman who previously collaborated on Wilde’s maiden directorial project Booksmart. With the illustrious cast and accomplished talent behind the project, the movie seems to be a festival darling and the packed IMAX premiere is pointing towards a good reception by the fans upon its release despite the film's 47% Rotten Tomatoes score from early screenings. The intriguing trailers promise a lot of insanity, drama, and a complex storyline that should keep fans on the edge of their seats.

You can preview Don’t Worry Darling in IMAX on September 19 before the movie hits theaters worldwide on September 23. If an IMAX location near you still has tickets available you can purchase them on the IMAX website now. Meanwhile, you can check out the trailer: