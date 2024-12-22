Do you find yourself yearning for a simpler time? A time when the world was talking about the hot mess that was going on behind the scenes of Olivia Wilde’s sophomore feature-length directorial production, Don’t Worry Darling, perhaps? Or maybe you were more into the finished product and the madness that followed during the promo tour. You know, when everyone was trying to figure out if Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine. Ah, things were so much easier then. Well, if you haven’t seen the movie that got everyone talking for all the wrong reasons, then you have the chance to watch it now, but time is running out, as Don’t Worry Darling will take its leave from Prime Video on December 31.

Nabbing an all-star cast for the follow-up to her directorial debut, Booksmart, along with the two leading actors, Wilde also nabbed Florence Pugh for the other main role in Don’t Worry Darling. The feature centers around Pugh’s Alice who lives with her husband, Jack (Styles), in a town straight out of a magazine from the 1950s. Every morning, Jack and the rest of the men leave for work, while the gals stay behind and play housewife. Slowly but surely, Alice begins to feel like something is off, and soon she’s fully dedicated herself to uncovering what she perceives to be a sinister secret.

It’s pretty obvious to see what’s going on in Don’t Worry Darling from the start and the multitude of glaring plot holes throughout the film can really pull you out of it, but the drama in the movie was nothing compared to what was going on behind the scenes. Initially, Shia LaBeouf was cast in the role of Jack, but eventually stepped down from his role or was fired — depending on which side you believe. Wilde stood by her position that the actor was let go from the production after causing contention on set, while LaBeouf has refuted these claims. There were also rumors that Wilde and Pugh clashed, but those have also been rebuffed by both parties and crew members.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Was No ‘Booksmart’