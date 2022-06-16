Warner Bros. Pictures has just tweeted out a trippy new motion poster for the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling. The film will tell the story of a woman who starts to uncover terrifying truths involving the organization that her husband works for while living in a community paid for by the company. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Nick Kroll. Booksmart writer Katie Silberman penned the script while both Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke, who are related to the legendary Dick Van Dyke, are given story by credits.

The newly-released motion poster for Don't Worry Darling showcases an ominous moving image synched to a moody soundtrack. The image depicts a beautiful mountainside neighborhood that looks picture-perfect. Alice Chambers (Pugh) seems to be kissing her husband Jack (Styles) goodbye as he gets ready to pull out of their driveway in his fancy car. Above them is a plane that is slowly crashing down. However, the blue sky above them seems to be flowing, like the sky is actually a body of water. As the 12-second-long motion poster continues on, the image glitches out and flips upside down briefly before going right back to normal. The motion poster is accompanied by a soft and eerie ballad that sounds like it may be sung by leading actress Pugh.

Wilde and Silberman also serve as producers on Don't Worry Darling, alongside Miri Yoon and Roy Lee. Wilde, who is an actress known for appearing in the films Tron: Legacy and Cowboys & Aliens, has been bitten by the directing bug after helming the critically acclaimed 2019 comedy film Booksmart. Don't Worry Darling is the second time Wilde and Silberman have worked together after collaborating on Booksmart.

RELATED: 'My Policeman' Trailer Dives Into Harry Styles' Queer Romantic Drama

Don't Worry Darling is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on September 23. Check out the official motion poster for the film below:

twitter.com/wbpictures/status/1537467537327374338

Here's the official synopsis of Don't Worry Darling: