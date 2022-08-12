As we continue to anticipate the release of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial feature, Don't Worry Darling, the film's distributor Warner Bros keeps on whetting our appetites with a new motion poster just released via its official Twitter page. The psychological thriller set in the utopian city of Victory is centered on a seemingly perfect couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Their paradise faces disruption when Alice begins to suspect that there is more than meets the eye in their little secluded town.

Frightening background music plays through the 9-second motion poster that shows the main leads Alice and Jack lying in bed in an intense cuddle. The romantic scene is sandwiched with a flash jump scare scene where mysterious creatures in black and white creep towards the camera, which clearly hints at the mystery lurking underneath the surface of the seemingly perfect city of Victory. The words "Are you ready to live the life you deserve" is written across the center of the motion poster with its release date of September 23 seen right beneath it. With the film's marketing now in full swing, director and producer Wilde, as well as Pugh, took to their respective social media pages to repost the clip.

The romantic scene featured in the motion poster is part of the more detailed 3-minute trailer earlier released by Warner Bros. The trailer opens with the residents of Victory having the time of their lives partying together but as it progresses, the isolated housewives of the men who work for the Victory Project begin questioning the secretive nature of their husband's work at the top-secret organization. Alice's curiosity leads to mysterious discoveries which not only unsettles her but sees her begin to seek a way out of Victory.

Don't Worry Darling is Olivia Wilde's second time directing a feature following the immense success of her directorial debut, Booksmart which was released in 2019. The coming-of-age comedy film received immaculate critical reviews and boasts an impressive 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Wilde earned an Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature alongside a couple of other award nods.

Don't Worry Darling is written by Katie Silberman. The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Nick Kroll. The film is produced by New Line Cinema and Vertigo Entertainment. Joining Wilde as producers are Silberman, Miri Yoon, and Roy Lee.

Don't Worry Darling will screen for the first time at the upcoming 79th Venice International Film Festival scheduled to hold between August 31 and September 10 before making its way to US theaters on September 23.

Check out the motion poster, synopsis, and official trailer below: