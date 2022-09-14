A new Dolby poster has just been released for the hotly anticipated (and highly controversial) new film, Don't Worry Darling. The film is set to be released exclusively to theaters on September 23, 2022.

The new poster, released today, gives us another tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling. The new poster shows star Florence Pugh's Alice wrapped in her costar Harry Styles' Jack's arms. The image is a close-up of both of their faces. Alice looks up out of frame, with an expression of apprehension on her face. Across the image is the tagline "silence is security", which adds another layer of discomfort to the poster.

The poster is indicative of the film's creepy, Stepford Wives vibe. The film tells the story of Alice and Jack, a couple lucky enough to live in Victory, an experimental community housing men who are working on a top-secret Victory Project. Life for Alice and Jack is perfect, with every aspect of life being taken care of by the company. The only price? Their complete commitment to the company. But soon cracks in the façade of their life begin to appear, revealing some dark and disturbing truths. Alice begins to question the reality behind her supposedly perfect life.

The new Dolby poster was released ahead of the film's release later this month. Dolby Cinema offers viewers a unique movie-going experience with the ultra-vivid colors of Dolby Vision and the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. Dolby Cinema is designed to elevate the movie-going experience to another level, which will certainly elevate the drama of Don't Worry Darling to new heights.

Don't Worry Darling is based on a story by Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke. The script was written by Katie Silberman. Olivia Wilde directed the film, which is her sophomore effort in a directorial role, having previously directed the 2019 film Booksmart, which was released to glowing reviews.

Don't Worry Darling has itself received mixed reviews from critics, and has suffered from some controversy regarding the film's production, as well as its Venice Film Festival premiere. The new Dolby poster, however, invites viewers to judge for themselves, inviting them into the world of Victory and all of its suffused secrets.

Don't Worry Darling premieres exclusively in theaters on September 23, 2022. Until then, you can check out the Dolby poster, as well as the film's trailer below.