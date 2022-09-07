If you’re like me, you’ve been watching every moment of the Warner Bros. Pictures Don’t Worry Darling press tour with a sense of fraught fascination. Even when I haven’t been actively paying attention, it has been impossible to ignore the collective Internet all doing so at every turn. The film, the second to be directed by Olivia Wilde, has almost entirely become swept up in the chaos surrounding the production itself and swirling rumors about an alleged fallout with lead Florence Pugh. It has become a scandalous state of affairs where nearly every new headline and story seems to only add more fuel to the fire. This culminated in a press conference at the Venice Film Festival on Monday where Wilde sidestepped any further speculation alongside all the cast save for Pugh who arrived shortly after for the Red Carpet.

In many ways, this has made me want to watch the film even more. The collaborative creative process of a production is usually something that remains under wraps so as to keep the focus all on the end result itself. To see it then burst out in the open like this is a rarity, one that may even get people into seats. There certainly is a worthwhile conversation to be had about the why of all this and the implications of it all, but if the film finds an audience on its own merits that would be a surprise and possible silver lining to the upheaval that has been unfolding before us. Early reviews out of the festival are rather mixed with praise for Pugh’s performance and criticism over the directions the story itself takes. Still, it is something I plan to see especially for what it represents as one of the few films that Warner Bros. is going to actually be releasing theatrically this year. Whether it is able to overcome all the hoopla may be too much to hope for as it has all been a lot to take in without even getting into the recent social media storm surrounding whether or not Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine.

Beyond Don't Worry Darling, Warner Bros. Is Facing Broader Scrutiny

However, even with all this going on, it is worthwhile to zoom out beyond the recent turmoil of Don’t Worry Darling and look at the broader situation going on at Warner Bros. itself. While this has certainly been the most heavily scrutinized press tour, it is perhaps more important to turn our attention to the disorder and disorganization at the once great studio that has had a vast impact on the industry itself. Specifically, we have seen a high-profile merger where it has now become Warner Bros. Discovery, wave after wave of high-profile layoffs, the sudden shelving of the yet-to-released Batgirl, delays of multiple releases such as the new Aquaman, and the ongoing situation surrounding Ezra Miller’s role in The Flash. It is hard to think of a company more caught up in everything from outside controversy to internal unforced errors that are slowly taking their toll. Even just on Tuesday, after initial reporting that longtime producer Dan Lin would take over superhero fare at the studio back in late August, it was announced that he would actually not be doing so. It leaves the studio still looking to make good on the first steps of a promised 10-year plan that is off to a rocky start.

Beyond all the superheroes and bigger releases, there is also the troubling situation concerning their streaming programming that represents a whole host of issues. Last month, reportedly without any warning to creators, the company removed more than thirty already completed shows from their platform HBO Max. One of the most significant losses was the wide array of animated works that, while still possible to be found elsewhere, was met with justified frustration and concern from creators. While a vastly different landscape than films, it is all part of a general shifting to viewing all works of art as content. Even as they can be magnificent works of creation, companies will always view them as ones and zeroes. If axing a whole bunch of films and shows means getting a tax write off, then that’s what they’ll do. While this will likely mean damaging relationships with creators and audiences, that doesn’t seem to be mattering much over the last few months. Meanwhile, even as the criticism surrounding the way they’ve responded to The Flash continues, they will continue to push ahead with a planned release as they know there is a payday waiting at the end. This may sound cynical, but it is the growing reality where there are increasingly fewer actual places to go to make art. With every media merger, there become fewer and fewer opportunities to carve out a place to make something. That will likely be the greatest detriment to moviegoing writ large.

How Warner Brothers Can Break Its Curse

Even as we eat up all that is going on with the press around Don’t Worry Darling, a star-studded film that is itself full of drama, the grim takeaway may be that there aren’t going to be as many opportunities for original films like it to come out as a result of this merger. While we all point and chuckle at every new development that makes it seem as though the studio is cursed, the bigger story is the trajectory it has set itself on. When we look at the tumultuous last couple of months at Warner Bros., it is important to put it all in this proper context. The best way to ensure your films don’t get overtaken by the press surrounding them is to not hitch your horse to just a couple of movies made up of stars or superheroes. There is something worthwhile in investing in creators with their own distinct visions who want to make their own stories. If there is a way to break the curse that has been circling the studio for the last few months, it would be to invest in that all-important idea. That is what will get people excited to come out and see your movies. All the controversy in the world, no matter how all-consuming, can’t take away from a well-crafted story that has been given the room and support to grow.