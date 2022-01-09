The challenge for every great director is achieving an even more successful turnaround for their sophomore work as their debut. Eager to make sure that the odds are in her favor, Olivia Wilde is back in her second directorial film after working on the coming-of-age comedy Booksmart. The new feature, Don’t Worry Darling, is a psychological thriller set during the 50s featuring two of pop culture’s greatest names: Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. To keep you updated on all the details surrounding this anticipated film, here is a compilation of all the info that has already been revealed on Don’t Worry Darling that you need to know.

Is There A Don’t Worry Darling Trailer?

There isn't an official trailer yet, but there is a short teaser with rapid shots that bring enough mystery to keep you guessing. The clip features Pugh in a classic 50s hairdo, probably appreciating the glamorous housewife lifestyle. However, in the remaining seconds, we catch a glimpse of her exchanging a passionate scene with Styles’ character and gasping for air after having her face trapped in a plastic bag. From this, we can already tell that the psychological thriller won’t shy away from the madness.

When Is Don't Worry Darling Hitting Theatres?

We do have an answer for this! The release date for Don’t Worry Darling was also included in the teaser trailer. The film will arrive in theatres on September 23, 2022! After production was halted twice due to crew testing positive for Covid-19, the film wrapped up in mid-February of this year. Actor Asif Ali shared a pic from set confirming the end of the shooting process by saying: “I’m so happy I got to learn, play, and build with these shiny gems. I wish I took more pics, but I didn’t want to get fired lol. DONT WORRY DARLING is coming!!”

The film was made during the pandemic because it was the only time that the people involved in the project would be available to take part in it. Wilde stated that Don’t Worry Darling couldn’t be deterred from its filming plans in a cover story for Vogue.

Who Is in The Cast of Don’t Worry Darling?

As previously mentioned, Florence Pugh is starring in the upcoming project. The Black Widow actress will play Alice, a 1950s housewife who starts to question her surroundings when sinister encounters take place in her utopian-like community in the California desert. Following her lead, Harry Styles will be Jack, Alice’s husband who holds a “dark secret”. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer joined the ensemble after Shia LaBeouf, originally set to play the part, left the project due to scheduling conflicts. Wilde was thrilled to have Styles on board and praised his posture on a social media post saying:

“Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”

LaBeouf wasn’t the only actor to be replaced in this film. Dakota Johnson was originally supposed to play Alice’s neighbor, a strange and paranoid woman who is responsible for warning Alice of what is happening in their community. Also due to scheduling conflicts, Johnson exited the project making way for If Beale Street Could Talk actress Kiki Layne to join the cast.

Wilde herself will be acting in the feature film, although we aren’t sure about her character’s identity just yet. Another well-known name confirmed in the cast is Chris Pine, who will play a venerated leader of a cult-like workplace. According to Wilde, Pine’s immediate response following the request to participate in the film was, “Yea, buddy of course!”

To top things off, Marvel alum and Styles' fellow Eternals co-star Gemma Chan is also linked to Don’t Worry Darling as Shelley, but no further details about her character have been revealed.

What is Don’t Worry Darling About?

The thriller is set in the 1950s and is centered on a utopian community in California. With fancy outfits and seemingly nothing that can crumble the idealistic lifestyle, Alice begins to question her surroundings when unprecedented events take place. She also questions her sanity when no one but her neighbor seems to believe her. If Pugh impressed audiences with her mental breakdown while portraying Dani in Ari Aster’s Midsommar, we can anticipate an equally amusing performance in this film.

Don’t Worry Darling’s screenplay was written by Katie Silberman. Silberman was also responsible for penning down the script for Wilde’s Booksmart and the Netflix rom-com Set It Up.

What’s Next for Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, and Florence Pugh?

Things will definitely not slow down for the three big names involved in Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde is both starring in feature films and beginning her next directorial project. Wilde has been confirmed in the cast of Damian Chazelle’s next production entitled Babylon and will direct Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night in Soho) on Perfect, a biopic about American gymnast Kerri Strug.

As for Styles, the singer will not only share some new music soon, but he will also be the lead in an Amazon film called My Policeman. The story is adapted from the book with the same name written by Bethan Roberts. It centers on Tom, a policeman whose heart belongs to both his wife Marion (Emma Corrin) and his secret love interest Patrick (David Dawson).

Last but not least, Pugh has a lot coming her way past her participation as the Black Widow successor in the Marvel film. Not only was she recently featured in Hawkeye, but she is also confirmed to star in a murder mystery called The Maid, which is based on a novel by Nita Prose, set to come out this month. Pugh will also be seen in The Wonder and Good Person, where she will star opposite of Morgan Freeman.

