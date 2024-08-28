Olivia Wilde’s 2022 psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling had all eyes on it for a variety of reasons. The movie starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh made a lot of noise during its promotions and Venice Film Festival debut for behind-the-scenes drama but did a decent box office business. Now Paramount+ is bringing the movie on the platform for the audience to delve into its horrors at their own leisure.

The period piece is set in the 1950s in an idealized community of Victory, the story follows Alice (Pugh), who lives in the vicinity with her husband Jack (Styles). While the husbands work on a top-secret job with Victory that they can’t discuss with anyone, their wives get to enjoy the beauty, luxury, and debauchery of their seemingly perfect paradise. Things take a haunting turn when cracks in their perfect life begin to appear, and Alice can't help but question exactly what she's doing in Victory.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, garnering a 38 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the box office Don’t Worry Darling grossed $87.6 million on a budget of $20-35 million. The movie has some strong performances, especially Pugh, who does an excellent job of portraying Alice’s strange experiences and paranoia. Furthermore, the cinematography and background score make for a compelling watch.

The movie casts talents across the board, including Pugh as Alice, Styles as Jack, Wilde as Bunny, Gemma Chan as Shelley, and Chris Pine as antagonist Victory’s owner Frank. Further rounding off the cast are KiKi Layne as Margaret, Sydney Chandler as Violet, Nick Kroll as Dean, Asif Ali as Peter, Kate Berlant as Peg, Timothy Simons as Dr. Collins along with Douglas Smith as Bill, and Ari'el Stachel as Ted. Wilde directs from a screenplay by Katie Silberman, while the story is by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke and Silberman.

The Controversies Surrounding ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Image via Warner Bros.

Don’t Worry Darling took over social media and fans’ attention when the news about the behind-the-scenes drama between Pugh and director Wilde broke out as allegedly Wilde kept disappearing from set with Styles. Then there was this whole drama about Shia LaBeouf's casting as Jack, the role which finally went to Styles. Further, Pugh’s absence from the Venice Film Festival press conference raised eyebrows and the whole drama peaked with Spitgate, you can read all about it here.

Don't Worry Darling streams on Paramount+ on September 1.