Olivia Wilde's controversial sophomore film Don't Worry Darling has finally been given a streaming date. The thriller, which lands on HBO Max on November 7, is set in an alarmingly idyllic 1950s community where Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) take on their respective roles as the picture-perfect married couple. Jack dashes off to work every day with the rest of the men, whilst Alice stays behind and cleans the house top to bottom, cooks elaborate meals and makes herself a sight for sore eyes, ready for when Jack comes home. Their fantasy life rapidly begins to unravel when Alice notices not everything adds up in Victory.

The film has made quite the splash in the headlines over the past few months, thanks to a slew of cast controversies and its brazen exploration of gender power dynamics. The film's A-list cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and KiKi Layne. As the saying goes, all press is good press and this was proven in the box office takings. After another steady weekend, the film is estimated to have grossed nearly $85 million worldwide.

Despite seeing a stable success at the box office, the movie has received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Its current Rotten Tomatoes score sits at a slightly discouraging 38% whilst its audience score offers a more comforting 74%, with many fans flocking to see the film for both Hollywood icon Pugh and music superstar Styles.

RELATED: 'Don't Worry Darling' Review: Olivia Wilde's Thriller Girlbosses When It Should've Sucker-Punched

Don't Worry Darling marks Styles' debut as a leading man after decades of success both as a solo artist in his own right and former member of global boyband sensation One Direction. Styles' first time on the silver screen came in the form of a supporting role in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war epic Dunkirk. The movie comes ahead of the "Late Night Talking" singer's upcoming performance in My Policeman. Directed by Michael Grandage, the film sees Styles star as Constable Tom Burgess opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

Don't Worry Darling lands on HBO Max on November 7. As well as coming to streaming, Don't Worry Darling will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 29. You can watch the film's trailer here.