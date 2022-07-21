Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling has released a new trailer, and it is, in a word, chaotic! The movie is described as “an audacious, twisted and visually stunning psychological thriller”.
The almost three-minute-long clip sees Styles and Pugh’s much-in-love couple going berserk as they scream, fight and start losing their mind. We see Pugh crushing empty eggs as the voiceover tells us about the ‘perfect life’ in Victory town established by Jack. As the trailer progresses things start to make less and less sense for Pugh’s character and walls literally start closing in on her.
Directed by Olivia Wilde the movie follows a happy couple, Jack and Alice, living in the perfect company town known as Victory during the 1950s. The curiosity about the nature of her husband's work on the secret project begins to consume Alice which leads to creating problems in their life and community. Things take a downward turn as Alice decides to investigate what’s going on in the town and question the company’s ethos.
The screenplay is penned by Booksmart writer Katie Silberman, which is based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Silberman. Don’t Worry Darling casts Oscar nominee Pugh as Alice Chambers, and Styles as her husband Jack in the leading roles. Wilde joins the cast as Bunny, while Chris Pine is cast as the antagonist, Victory Project owner Frank. Furthermore, the movie also stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Ari’el Stachel.
Along with Wilde and Silberman, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee are producing the film. Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke all are executive producing.
Don’t Worry Darling will be in US theaters on 23 September. Meanwhile, check out the new trailer and official synopsis below.
Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise?