Warner Bros. and New Line Pictures have unveiled the first trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, director Olivia Wilde’s follow-up to her fantastic debut film Booksmart. Starring Midsommar's Florence Pugh as yet another character who appears to be trapped inside a shady cult-like organization and Harry Styles in a role that was originally supposed to be played by Shia LaBeouf, Don’t Worry Daring appears to have a Jordan Peele meets Adrian Lyne thing going on.

The nearly three-minute trailer, which was first shown at the recent CinemaCon, introduces us to Pugh’s Alice, who seems to be living an idyllic life with her husband Jack (Styles) in an experimental ‘50s township called Victory, a tight-knit desert utopia that is the brainchild of a corporate CEO/life coach played by Chris Pine. While Jack and the other men spend their days working on the top-secret Victory Project, the wives “spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community,” with the understanding that they don’t question their husbands’ work.

But there is clearly more than meets the eye, and soon, Alice begins questioning the secretive goings-on in the town, potentially putting herself in big trouble. Described as “an audacious, twisted and visually stunning psychological thriller,” Don’t Worry Darling will remind fans of the recent Apple TV+ show Severance, which also blended themes of corporate slavery, cult dynamics and the nature of reality. Wilde appears to be drawing visually from the NASA townships that emerged during the Space Race, in an attempt to make a smash the patriarchy statement of some sort.

Don’t Worry Darling also stars Wilde, KeKe Layne, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons and Ari’el Stachel. Wilde directs from a screenplay penned by her Booksmart writer Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke and Silberman. The film is produced by Wilde, Silberman, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee, with Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke executive producing.

Wilde’s crew includes director of photography Matthew Libatique, production designer Katie Byron, editor Affonso Gonçalves, composer John Powell, music supervisor Randall Poster and costume designer Arianne Phillips.

Films like Don’t Worry Darling are getting rarer by the year, especially when they’re made by women. For a high-concept mid-budget psychological thriller such as this to get a major theatrical release is a cause for celebration. The film will arrive in theaters on September 23. You can watch the trailer here, and read the official synopsis down below:

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives—including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley (Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?

